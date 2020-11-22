PALMYRA, Mo. — Zane Meyers has displayed some incredible feats of athleticism in the postseason. So has the rest of the Palmyra football team.
Meyers dazzled in the Panthers' 44-30 victory over Hallsville in the Class 2 state quarterfinals on Saturday, catching six passes for 121 yards and two touchdowns. In three postseason games so far, Meyers has 267 receiving yards and six touchdowns.
On Palmyra's opening drive Saturday, Meyers took a pass from quarterback Brody Lehenbauer in for a 55-yard touchdown on a 3rd-and-15 play. Meyers reached high and made the catch outside of his frame, kept his balance, then outraced four Indians 40 yards on the way to the end zone.
Against Monroe City in the Class 2 District 6 championship game, Meyers only had 43 receiving yards but he made a clutch catch of an onside with less than 30 seconds remaining kick to seal Palmyra's victory and first district title in five seasons.
"I am definitely in the zone," Meyers said. "I want it really bad and I know the team does too."
Meyers isn't the only one in a zone. Abe Haerr pulled off a one-handed interception of Hallsville quarterback Tyger Cobb with 57 seconds left in the first quarter on Saturday that had Meyers gushing.
"Oh my gosh, that was an athletic play," Meyers said. "Talk about athletic, that was a really athletic play."
The Panthers are finding their most success when their athleticism is mixed with physicality. Ross Arch capitalized on Haerr's interception with a bruising 9-yard rushing touchdown on the next play, running through multiple Hallsville defenders and picking up some key blocks from his offensive linemen on the way to giving Palmyra a 20-6 lead.
After taking a 36-22 advantage into halftime thanks to a last-second feat touchdown pass from Lehenbauer to Collin Arch to end the first half, Palmyra killed clock and extended its lead with a 3 minute, 35 second drive to start the third quarter. Ross Arch ran five times for 53 yards and a touchdown on the drive that only saw one pass attempt from Lehenbauer, a completion to Meyers.
Then after stopping the Indians on the Panthers' 3-yard line, the Palmyra offense drove 90 yards to the Hallsville 7 while killing 7:54 of game clock, essentially ending any chance of an Indians comeback.
"That's just Palmyra football," Panthers lineman Josh Lickfeld said. "Drive it down the other team's throat and do everything we can to get by them."
A score at the end of the 90-yard drive would have put the game completely out of reach, but that kind of power attack taking eight minutes off the clock was just as good for Panthers coach Kevin Miles.
"We knew we could do that. We knew we could settle in and get a drive together and that was the goal," Miles said. "We knew we could run the ball and that's what we told (Lehenbauer). Just use the clock, lets get a little smash mouth going, and I thought he did a great job of utilizing what we wanted to do."
When the smash mouth style and the finesse mix, greatness happens. Hayes Miller's 54-yard jet sweep touchdown run in the second quarter is a great example.
Miller, finally healthy after a leg injury suffered in the regular season finale against Centralia, took the ball to the right on a handoff from Lehenbauer and found blocking behind Weston King. Just a little sliver was all he needed, and once in the second level Miller burst through the line and outran every Hallsville defender.
Miller led the team in rushing with 91 yards, helped greatly by that 54-yard scamper, but he wasn't satisfied with his contributions to the power side of the equation.
"It was funny, when he came to the sideline we were starting to put it on him and he was like, 'I'm working on blocking this whole week because I wasn't blocking very good,'" Lehenbauer said of the sophomore speedster. "He is just always going, I love to see that with an underclassman to take the the initiative to put himself into good situations."
The Palmyra offensive and defensive lines are bringing plenty of power in Miller's stead. The Panthers held Hallsville to an average of just 3.3 yards per carry, keeping quarterback Tyger Cobb in check running with 78 yards on 22 attempts. Cobb ran for 254 yards in the Indians' first two postseason games.
"Every single one of us who plays on defense, we all do our best and we all get after it," Lickfeld said.
The Panthers defenders feed off of each other, too. Palmyra sacked Cobb five times and threw the Indians for a loss on nine separate plays, with nearly every stop in the backfield leading to a halted Hallsville drive.
"It's really big for our morale whenever somebody gets blown up by anybody on the team," Lickfeld said. "We just want to keep pounding it in on them."
Lickfeld and King bring that mix of power and athleticism to the line of scrimmage, with King leading the team with eight tackles and three sacks and Lickfeld recording five tackles, 3.5 for loss. Arch isn't sure the line has even reached its full potential yet.
"It almost seems like they get better and better every week," Arch said. "Hopefully they get better and better the next two weeks and peak at the right time."
The whole team is hoping to keep improving ahead of its Class 2 state semifinal against St. Pius X in Kansas City, Mo., next Saturday afternoon.
"We have a bunch of athletic guys that want it really bad," Meyers said.