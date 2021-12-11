MONROE CITY, Mo. — Monroe City found itself in a familiar spot on Saturday night in the Monroe City boys basketball tournament final.
Except for the Panthers have not been firing on all cylinders to start the 2021-22 season. Monroe City lost to Kirksville by three points last Saturday and barely escaped with a win over Palmyra in the tournament semifinals on Thursday.
That changed in the tournament final, with the Panthers roaring out the gate for a 77-36 win over Highland.
“I think most of all, I’m just excited to watch our guys play well,” said Monroe City head coach Brock Edris. “Regardless of the outcome, I just want to see our guys play together and play hard. Then the results will take care of itself.”
Monroe City senior guard Joshua Talton came out sharp, scoring nine points in the first half to help the Panthers take a 20-7 lead after a quarter of play.
The second quarter is when the Panthers put a lot of distance between them and the Cougars, outscoring Highland by a 23-8 margin to give Monroe City a 43-15 at halftime.
Edris said Monroe City did a good job of being patient and controlling the tempo of the game.
“I thought our full-court defense did some great things that might have gotten to their legs a little bit,” Edris said. “I also thought with our offensive transition being able to push the basketball up the floor and look for opportunities, our guys did a good job there.”
Highland would have their highest-scoring output in the third quarter, when the Cougars scored 15 points. It would be too little, too late for the Cougars, though.
Cougars senior Cameron Bringer would lead his team in scoring with 14 poitns and pull down two rebounds. He went 6-for-11 from the free throw lien.
Joshua Talton led the Panthers in scoring with 21 points and also had five rebounds. Senior Josiah Talton scored 10 points and led Monroe City with six rebounds. Senior Deion White also scored 10 points.
The bench also came through for Monroe City, scoring 28 points.
“Our guys were playing for one another and in turn they were playing harder and sharing the basketball,” Edris said. “I think they found the confidence. The ball was going to the hole and one thing led to another. The guys coming off the bench, especially late in the game were able to find some good baskets.”
Monroe City (4-1) will play at Blair Oaks (3-0) on Monday at 7 p.m. in its next game.
Monday’s game kicks off a week full of strong competition for the Panthers, who will also host Father Tolton (3-1) on Wednesday and play Webster Groves (1-1) on the road Saturday.
“We’ve got one of the toughest schedules in our class next week,” Edris said. “We play Blair Oaks on Monday, who are No. 2 in Class 4 with really no preparation. We are going to go down to Jefferson City and try to put something together. Our guys are just going to have to read the scouting report and try to put it together the best we can.”
