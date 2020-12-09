MONROE CITY, Mo. — The Paris boys basketball team dominated Marion County, 57-38, in the consolation bracket of the 96th annual Monroe City Tournament.
In a battle of young teams, Paris (1-2) outmuscled the Mustangs under the boards, grabbing 39 rebounds vs. 18 for Marion County (0-4).
“Whoever wins the rebound game wins the game and by my stats we were outrebounded by 21 and lost the game by 19 points,” said Marion County coach Reed Plunkett.
“That math is pretty simple for me to understand. We have to be more fundamental in boxing out all five guys. Rebounding, a lot of it is heart, who wants the ball more. We have cut down in the turnovers. The next step is to get some rebounds.”
The Coyotes were paced by senior Chris Ebbesmeyer, who had a game-high 23 points and 8 rebounds. Root Cheney led the Mustangs with 12 points, while Jackson Stewart finished with nine.
Despite the loss, Plunkett thought his team improved from a 97-26 loss at the hands of Monroe City in the opening round of the tournament on Monday night.
“We actually played better than we have all year. We start two freshman and they played much better,” Plunkett said. “We took care of the ball and valued possessions more — that has been our Achilles heel. You are always going to look better when you value possessions.”
In the girls consolation semifinal, Marion County’s girls completely ran Louisiana out of the gym in a 43-4 decision. The Bulldogs didn’t score at all in the first half and trailed 29-0 at halftime.
No Marion County player scored in double figures, but all seven available players scored. Olivia Wood finished with a game-high nine points, while Riley Donath and Shayleigh Whetstone each had seven points.