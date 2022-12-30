Jaylyn Countryman 12.30.JPG

Monroe City senior Jaylyn Countryman shoots a free throw during Friday's game against Montgomery County at Monroe City High School.

 H-W Photo/Mike Thomas

MONROE CITY, Mo. -- Montgomery County proved to be too much for Monroe City to handle on Friday night, with the Wildcats racing to a 73-39 win.

The Panthers were unable to come up with any answers on stopping Wildcats forward Clayton Parker, who scored 24 points and pulled down 12 boards.

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.