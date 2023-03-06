QUINCY -- Fresh off a successful trip to the University of Illinois-Springfield Invitational, the Quincy University softball team was unable to carry that momentum over to the home opener on Monday.
The University of Wisconsin-Parkside won both ends of Monday's doubleheader at Mart Heinen Softball Complex on Monday.
The Rangers defeated QU 6-3 in the first game with the Hawks combining for just six hits and no walks.
Jayle Jennings (4-3) was the pitcher of record for the Hawks, going four innings with no strikeouts, while allowing five hits, one walk and two earned runs.
Brooklynn Fischer pitched the final three innings in relief, striking out four batters while allowing two earned runs.
Parkside scratched through the first run of the game in the top of the third off an error by the QU first baseman. The Hawks would tie it up in the bottom half when Allison Kaiser scored off a scoring error.
The Rangers took the lead for good during the fourth inning, when Kiley Akey hit a two-RBI double and Mia Johnson came through with a RBI double.
Akey (5-2) was also the winning pitcher for Parkside, going 5.1 innings with two strikeouts, while allowing five hits, no walks and two earned runs. Olivia Masnica pitched 1.2 innings in relief to pick up her second save of the season.
Hawks catcher Taylor Downen went 2-for-3 with a double, while Kaiser went 2-for-3 with a run and stolen base.
Masnica continued her dominance into game two, pitching a complete game shutout to help defeat the Hawks 3-0.
Mansica (2-1) had one strikeout, while only allowing three hits and no walks in her shutout.
Brynn Krutmeier (1-1) started game two for the Hawks and went four innings with six strikeouts; while allowing no walks, eight hits and one earned run. Kaelyn Conger pitched the final three innings in relief, allowing no runs.
QU first baseman Madeline Ruzicka went 1-for-2 with a double. Downen and Ashley Gerber had the other hits for the Hawks.
Johnson went 2-for-4 with two runs and a stolen base in the second game for Parkside. Second baseman Rylee Baetz went 2-for-4 with a run, while third baseman Alex Wooten went 2-for-4 with an RBI.
The Hawks went 3-1 at the UIS Invitational over the weekend. QU defeated Hillsdale College 5-4 and fell to Davenport University 14-8 on Saturday, while defeating Purdue Northwest 8-5 and Hillsdale College 3-1 on Sunday.
QU (8-10) will return to action next Monday, hosting Columbia College for a doubleheader. The first pitch of game one will be at 1 p.m. with the second game to follow.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.