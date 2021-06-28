QUINCY -- The smile and sigh said it all.
“Finally,” Zach Willing exhaled. “It took a while, but I did it.”
The Quincy University sophomore took down a Quincy tennis titan Sunday, beating Ryan Schnack for the men’s open division championship in the Quincy Tennis Association’s city singles tournament at the Greeman Tennis Center in Reservoir Park.
Willing won 7-5, 1-0 after Schnack retired in the second set due to injury.
It’s the first time Willing has beaten Schnack, a three-time city champion, in a competitive tournament.
“Playing those guys makes you take your game to another level,” Willing said. “Sometimes you’re there, sometimes you’re not. Being there today was huge. I’m happy.”
His mix of power and patience put him in that spot.
Willing, seeded third, beat second-seeded Ethan Arns -- his coach at QU -- 5-7, 6-4, 6-1 in the semifinals by being aggressive when the opportunity arose and staying back in order to not give points away. He showed the same approach against Schnack.
“Just patience,” Willing said. “If I didn’t have that, Ryan would have whipped me off the court for sure.”
Instead, Willing made Schnack work until common sense got the better of valor.
Schnack felt his calf pop and initially tried to power through it, even while his father, Kent, seated near the No. 1 court told him to retire and not risk further or more serious injury.
“I hate to default,” Schnack said.
However, the former Northern Illinois University tennis player listened to his dad and retired following the first game of the second set.
“I didn’t really want to win that way, but you don’t want to see him get hurt,” Willing said.
Besides, Willing figures they’ll face off again soon enough.
“I’m sure we’ll be hitting next week and he’ll be back out on the court,” Willing said.
In the open division consolation championship, Caleb Vonderheide beat Caleb Hoffman 6-4, 6-1. In the men's legends division, Tim O'Neal beat Mike O'Neal 6-2, 6-2.
In the men's 3.5 division, Mike O'Neal beat Varek Venugopalan 6-3, 6-4 in the title match. In the men's 4.0 division, Abbot Haner outlasted Sammy Shumake 6-7, 6-3, 6-0 for the championship.