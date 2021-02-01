Patience is going to be in high demand.
But will it be in limited supply?
It’s up to the Illinois boys basketball coaches to determine that.
Teams have scheduled as many as 17 games from now until March 13 when this abbreviated season is scheduled to conclude. It leaves little time for practice and virtually no time to play, assess, adjust and improve gradually. The learning will be done on the fly and at breakneck speed.
That means staying patient through the ups and downs.
“Patience is a good word, and another good word is understanding,” Pittsfield coach Brad Tomhave said. “There needs to be understanding of what these kids haven’t been able to do activity-wise. You have to take a couple steps back and try to navigate this and have the understanding nothing is normal.
“You want to drive in the ideals of competing and toughness and all those things. At the same time, you have to have the mindset remembering what these kids haven’t been able to do. It’ll be what it will be type of attitude and just be thankful to be in the gym again.”
That’s the overriding sentiment as teams tip off Tuesday night.
Cherish the moments on the court and don’t get overwhelmed by all that potentially could go wrong.
“Not having a summer and an offseason has put us in a position to start playing without much time together,” Payson Seymour coach Brian Rea said. “It’s a fun group to coach, and it’s a totally strange circumstance to be coaching them in, but we will play as hard as possible and let whatever happens.”
Teams were required by the Illinois High School Association, following approval from the Illinois Department of Public Health, to hold seven practices prior to their first game. So no one expects to be efficient from the tip.
“It’s a different strategy you have to use because you want the kids to enjoy it, have a good time and play as many games as you can, but that’s going to limit the number of practices you’re going to have and how crisp you’re going to be able to keep your guys,” Liberty coach Greg Altmix said.
Altmix and Tomhave find themselves in an enviable position — their teams have experience and senior leadership. The Eagles, who reached the Class 1A sectional semifinals and won 25 games last season, return senior Nolton Klingele at the point and a solid frontcourt featuring senior Ryan Hedrick and juniors Breiton Klingele and Logan Robbins.
The Saukees won 12 games last season, but the top five players — seniors Cade Tomhave and Peyton Apps and juniors TJ Reel, Nate Scranton and Carter Klatt — all played valuable minutes.
Southeastern is another area squad with experience, returning first-team all-area selection Danny Stephens along with the entire cast from a team that won 18 games. Central will rely on 6-foot-4 senior Blake Eyler and a host of underclassmen who were on the varsity last season, hoping that experience pays off.
Such experience will be critical when things go awry.
“One of the first messages we as a coaching staff tried to get through to our guys. It’s going to be ugly, uglier than what it would have been in a normal year,” Tomhave said. “You always try to get your players to understand mistakes are going to happen and the thought of the next play and don’t let one mistake compound itself.
“You also don’t want them to chalk it up as it’s OK. You still want them to grow and learn from it. But they do understand it’s going to be ugly. I think it’s allowing them to play more freely knowing that. You always want a kid to play free. You don’t want them to play not to make a mistake.”
Talented, experienced teams tend to play a little looser, but they also tend to demand perfection.
Nothing is going to be perfect about this season.
“When you have a veteran team, you have guys coming back with an idea of how good they can be and they want to get there,” Altmix said. “When you don’t have a fall season, the reality isn’t always going to match the expectations. It’s a challenge the boys are going to have to deal with and come to understand because of that.”
It’s going to force the players to have as much patience as the coaches.
“One night, we may come out and have a great night,” Altmix said. “All of a sudden, you turn around the next night, and because you don’t have the legs you normally would, it may be where you just lay an egg. It’s going to be a challenge to find that consistency.
“Normally, early in the season, you find out what you’re good at and what you’re not good at and you make the adjustments. That’s your job as a coach, by the end of the season, to fix those things. Here’s where I’m hoping a veteran group helps and allows us to make those adjustments quicker.”
Having the patience to let it happen is paramount.