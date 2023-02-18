PAYSON, Ill. -- Three times the charm.
Payson Seymour had already defeated Liberty twice this season, including last Saturday, before this Saturday's matchup in the Class 1 boys basketball regional quarterfinal at Payson.
The Indians once again emerged victorious, defeating the Eagles 54-41 to advance to the regional semifinals.
"It's great," said Indians senior forward Bryan Dieker. "I got a little nervous there when they made a couple of runs, but we fought them off. It's real big to take another step to hopefully be going to state."
Dieker scored a game-high 30 points during Saturday's quarterfinal win.
Besides that, Dieker also had another big accomplishment on Saturday -- scoring his 1,000th career point.
"You think about it all the way through high school," Dieker said. "I didn't really know about it (being a possibility) until a couple of days ago. It's just a really cool thing to happen."
Payson Seymour came out rolling after tip-off, going on a 14-0 run to start the game.
The Indians finished out the first quarter with a commanding 19-4 lead over Liberty.
"I thought it was huge," said Indians head coach Tyler Duschinsky. "We wanted to come out and set the tone. Unfortunately, we came out and set the tone and then we thought we didn't have to continue to play. Liberty did a great job of (fighting) back and getting back into the game. Hat's off to them."
Payson was limited to just three points during the second quarter as the tables turned.
The Eagles would narrow Payson's lead to just 22-16 by halftime.
"The guys gave it everything they had and did the little things right," said Eagles head coach Greg Altmix. "They did a good job of boxing out. Payson missed their shots, so we tried to limit them to just one (shot) and we did a good job of that in the second quarter."
Payson regained its intensity during the second half, extending its lead to 40-28 by the end of the third quarter.
Dieker would score 21 of his 30 points during the second half to help Payson close out the game.
"We've got a good team and I think that's what ended up getting us the win," Dieker said. "We worked well together and when we are hitting shots, we are tough to beat."
Payson sophomore guard Lane Barker added 11 points, draining a trio of 3-pointers. Fellow sophomore guard Blake Schwartz put up seven points.
"Wyatt Neisen was in foul trouble most of the game, and you could tell how big of an impact he has when he was out of the game," Duschinsky said. "Blake Schwartz did a really good job. Richie Martin did a really great job of rebounding and Lane Barker hit some big shots. Our bench did a great job. Brody Dieker came in and got some steals and defensive touches."
Liberty junior guard Gavin Fessler scored a team-high 12 points, draining a pair of 3-pointers.
Eagles junior guard Noah Klauser racked up 11 points. Junior forward Tanner Gimm chipped in eight points, while senior forward Will Maas contributed seven points.
Liberty also played with a short bench with only seven players active for Saturday's quarterfinal.
Altmix credited his team for not giving up after a poor start.
"We battled back after getting ourselves in that early hole," Altmix said. "When you got seven guys and just two guys on the bench with no previous varsity experience, it's just a challenge. It was a challenge to give our guys a break when they needed it."
Liberty finishes the season with a 5-24 record in what has been a rebuilding season after finishing second in Class 1A with a 31-6 record during the 2021-22 season.
The Eagles will return everyone but Maas next season.
"You've got freshmen out here who have never played high school ball before, let alone varsity and they've been thrown into the mix for varsity minutes," Altmix said. "It's a challenge for them to be able to handle that. Just going from junior high to high school is a challenge enough, but then going all the way up to the varsity level was a baptism by fire for these guys this year."
Payson Seymour (15-15) will host the winner of the New Berlin and Pleasant Hill quarterfinal in the Class A Payson Regional semifinal game at 6 p.m. on Wednesday.
"We are going to watch the game tonight and figure out who we are playing," Duschinsky said. "Then on Monday and Tuesday, we will watch some film and get on the floor a little bit. Really our biggest thing is probably going to be resting and getting rehydrated."
