MENDON, Ill. — Payson-Seymour Indians and the Mendon Unity Mustangs boys basketball traded jabs for a back-and-forth battle Friday night, with both teams searching for their first conference win.
Payson got the best of its West Central Conference rival, defeating Unity 50-43.
Both Indians and Mustangs lacked synergy in the first quarter.
“It was ugly,’’ said Payson head coach Brenton Hannel. “We did a poor job moving our feet. We wanted to be handsy trying to get deflections and trying to get steals instead of getting stops. That led us to getting ourselves in foul trouble”.
The team had three fouls in the first quarter and seven by halftime.
Though the Indians entered the second half with a scarce four-point lead, they amped up the offensive aggression.
Hannel praised point guard Wyatt Neisen’s performance, who led the team in points.
“I talked to my mom about (Neisen),” Hennel said. “Wyatt does a lot of the unseen things, the dirty stuff as far as going up and grabbing offensive and defensive rebounds, putting bodies on people, and running our offense from a point position. Any time he can get an opportunity to score like he did tonight is really going to help us.”
Neisen was straight to the point when asked about the game tonight.
“It was good,” he said. “We rebounded really well … with it being our first conference, it is really nice to win”.
Regaining a controlled tempo proved crucial for the Indians win.
“Slowing the ball down really helps, it kind of slows the team down and gets the offense set up,” Neisen said. “It was really important to keep ahead there and get nice buckets”.
Gaining the first conference win was no easy feat. Unity intensified their defensive aggression, giving out multiple fouls late in the fourth.
“I was a little frustrated,” Hannel said. “Unity is always physical, they always try to out muscle you. I’m just trying to get my players to understand that level of toughness.”
Overall the Payson was excited to bring the community together with the two Adams County rivals meeting face to face
“Its always exciting to play Unity,” Hannel said. “It’s a good opportunity for our communities to get together and it’s always good to meet them on the court.”
Mendon Unity (1-4) will play a non-conference road game against Lewistown at 6 p.m. Saturday.
Payson Seymour (3-2) will host Pleasant Hill in its next game at 6 p.m. Monday.
