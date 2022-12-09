Mendon Unity vs Payson Seymour

Unity forward Gavin Koenig tries to stop a shot from Indians guard Bryan Dieker on Friday night in Mendon. Payson beat Unity 50-43.

 H-W Photo/Mike Sorensen

MENDON, Ill. — Payson-Seymour Indians and the Mendon Unity Mustangs boys basketball traded jabs for a back-and-forth battle Friday night, with both teams searching for their first conference win.

Payson got the best of its West Central Conference rival, defeating Unity 50-43.

