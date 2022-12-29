MENDON, Ill. -- After gaining an early lead, Payson Seymour had to fend off a late challenge from Mendon Unity in the Mississippi Valley Invitational Tournament on Thursday.
There were five lead changes and two ties in the fourth quarter, but the Indians were able to hold on for a 47-45 win over the Mustangs.
"I think with (Unity) hitting a 3-pointer at the end of the first half, I knew they would have the momentum in the second half," said Payson head coach Tyler Duschinsky. "They kind of took a couple of shots, but I'm just happy we were able to withstand it and stick together. They fought for it tonight."
Payson senior forward Bryan Dieker came away with the tournament MVP after scoring 15 points and pulling down five boards in Thursday's win.
"It's super cool," Dieker said. "We haven't played in this tournament in awhile and to come out and win it is big. That's just really cool to win MVP."
Dieker was firing on all cylinders early on, draining two 3-pointers and scoring eight points in the first quarter.
"He deserves (the tournament MVP)," Duschinsky said. "I think he was the best player out there. The thing about Bryan is it's not just his athletic ability, he's a leader on and off the floor. He's great to be around and the kids love him."
Payson also had two 3-pointers from sophomore guard Black Schwartz and took a 20-10 lead by the end of the first quarter.
Unity got some energy from the bench during the second quarter, with freshman forward Sawyer Allen adding eight points and draining two 3-pointers.
By halftime, Unity narrowed Payson's lead to eight points at 32-24.
"I think we are a team that lives and dies by the 3-pointer," Duschinsky said. "Us hitting shots in the first half kind of gave us a little bit of momentum. We found those shots harder to get in the second half, but we were able to stick with it and get to the free throw line."
Mustangs junior forward Melvin McMillan got going in the third quarter, knocking down two 3-pointers and scoring 10 points in the quarter to help narrow Payson's lead to just 36-34 by quarter's end.
McMillan would hit a bucket to tie the game early on in the fourth quarter. He would finish with a team-high 23 points and 10 boards, making the All-Tournament Team.
Schwartz then broke the tie by making two free throws, only to see Mustangs senior guard Nick Maynard bury a 3-pointer to give Unity the lead back.
Dieker hit a bucket to regain a one-point lead, with McMillan answering with a 3-pointer to give the Mustangs a 42-40 lead.
"I knew I just had to make it," Dieker said. "They were big free throws and we practice them all the time. I was prepared and I'm glad they went in."
Dieker tied the game at 42 all after draining to free throws, with teammate Nolan Sparks then hitting two free throws of his own to give Payson the lead for good.
Although Unity senior Carter Kasparie would hit a late 3-pointer, it would not be enough for the Mustangs.
"My teammates stepped up huge and that was a big key," Dieker said. "I thought defensively we gave up a couple of 3's and a couple of offensive rebounds, but when it came down to the end, everybody clutched down on their free throws and stepped up."
Mendon Unity (5-7) will play West Hancock in its next game at 6 p.m. on Monday, Jan. 9.
Payson Seymour (11-3) will host Calhoun in its next game at 6 p.m. on Thursday, Jan. 5.
