MENDON, Ill. -- After gaining an early lead, Payson Seymour had to fend off a late challenge from Mendon Unity in the Mississippi Valley Invitational Tournament on Thursday.

There were five lead changes and two ties in the fourth quarter, but the Indians were able to hold on for a 47-45 win over the Mustangs.

