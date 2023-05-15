PAYSON, Ill. – Postseason high school baseball is underway this week as the No. 8 seed Payson-Seymour Indians hosted the No.7 seed Liberty Eagles to start the Class 1A Mendon Unity Regional with both teams looking to extend their season.

The Indians defeated the Eagles 6-3 in seven innings as they will move on to take on the top seeded Routt Catholic Rockets.

