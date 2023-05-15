PAYSON, Ill. – Postseason high school baseball is underway this week as the No. 8 seed Payson-Seymour Indians hosted the No.7 seed Liberty Eagles to start the Class 1A Mendon Unity Regional with both teams looking to extend their season.
The Indians defeated the Eagles 6-3 in seven innings as they will move on to take on the top seeded Routt Catholic Rockets.
Payson-Seymour head coach Brenton Hannel spoke on the team’s first win of the postseason over Liberty.
“Our kids just kept fighting through adversity, we did have a hard time when we got guys on base as far as not having those timely hits in the first few innings,” said Hannel. “We finally came around with it at the end, we had a few mental errors which gave them a few runs but, in the end, (Wyatt) Niesen came in on the mound half way through the last inning he struggled for a split second but he got his confidence back and struck the kid out at the end and we got the victory.”
Payson-Seymour trailed the Eagles 2-1 after the first two innings, as they struggled to get much going offensively, at bat with Liberty coming out with great pitching and defensive plays to set the tone early on.
Liberty would see their lead and season slowly slip away though as Payson-Seymour would finally get it going at the plate along with good pitching from Blake Schwartz as Wyatt Niesen would come in for relief at the end.
Hannel gave credit to his winning pitcher along with his thoughts on his team’s hitting performance at bat.
“Blake is a heck of a pitcher," said Hannel. "He’s definitely our number one and most efficient pitcher as far as strikes to balls ratio and he’s been throwing strikes all year so it’s just up to the rest of the guys to just have great defense every play. Hitting wise we did decent, not out best game but we started to get timely hits whenever we had guys on base and we’ve been struggling at that a lot this year but if we can get that going I think we’ll be fine next game.”
One of the biggest plays of the game came, bottom of the sixth as Richie Martin would hit a two- run triple and eventually score himself to extend Payson-Seymour’s lead to 6-2 over Liberty.
Top of the seventh with the opportunity seemingly slipping away for Liberty to punch their ticket to Mendon on Wednesday, their hitting would begin to put pressure on Niesen and the Indians defense.
With two outs on the board in the top of the seventh with bases loaded, and one hit away from swinging the game completely in their favor, Niesen after having a difficult time early on in the inning would get one final strikeout to clinch the win for Payson-Seymour.
Liberty head coach Travis Ruppel spoke on what went wrong and what they did well in the team’s season ending loss to the Indians.
“Our pitcher threw strikes," said Ruppel. "Payson attacked us and got some runs on us but overall we talked about it all season long, the errors which put us in a big hole. You can live with one or two errors but four to five and you’re going to hurt yourself a lot, and that’s what we struggled with again today.”
“Hitting wise we were putting the ball in play, just couldn’t quite find the gaps, we strung together some good at bats there at the end we just didn’t have quite enough to finish it off.”
Liberty player Landon Deege talked about how proud he is of the team along with the strides they made late in the year.
“I’m still proud of these guys, coming out and fighting the way that they did knowing its regionals and you got to win, we put the ball in play but things don’t always fall your way,” said Deege. “From what we did in these last eight games we played hard, so this team is going to grow, the hitting has gotten there, guys have done things on this team that they never thought they were going to do with how young we are, and I know there going to keep putting in the work.”
Liberty finished the regular season 4-15 as they look to bounce back in 2024 with many of their guys returning with it being a young bullpen.
On the winning side Payson-Seymour kept their season alive and will be tasked with taking on No.1 seed Rockets who finished the season 26-5, 9-0 in the conference and 6-0 at neutral sites.
Hannel knows the challenge ahead of his team as they look to upset Routt Catholic on Wednesday at 4 p.m.
“I don’t know a ton about Routt and we haven’t played them in the regular season," said Hannel. "I just know from stat lines and hearing other coaches talk about them that they’re a good ball club. Their record is really good, state ranked, they pound the ball, have good pitching so we just have to stay confident get guys on base, get timely hits. We have to pitch strikes, can’t have the walks, so Routt will be a tough one we have nothing to lose, they’re the higher seed so we just have to go out there and play with confidence and see what happens at the end.”
