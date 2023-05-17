Payson-Seymour loses to top seeded Rockets in Mendon Regional Semifinals

Payson-Seymour pitcher Blake Schwartz on the mound during their regional game on Monday, May 15 against Liberty at home. 

 H-W Photo/Dorian Ducre

MENDON, Ill. — It was a night and day type of season for Payson-Seymour baseball when playing at home versus playing away from home and the playoffs were no different for Indians’ head coach Brenton Hannel’s team.

Payson-Seymour after defeating Liberty at home on Monday to advance to the Mendon Regional Semifinal. They had their season come to an end against the top seeded Routt Catholic Rockets on Wednesday in six innings, losing 15-3 after a 1-0 start in the first inning.

