Payson-Seymour loses to top seeded Rockets in Mendon Regional Semifinals

MENDON, Ill. — It was a night and day type of season for Payson-Seymour baseball when playing at home versus playing away from home and the playoffs were no different for Indians’ head coach Brenton Hannel’s team.
Payson-Seymour after defeating Liberty at home on Monday to advance to the Mendon Regional Semifinal. They had their season come to an end against the top seeded Routt Catholic Rockets on Wednesday in six innings, losing 15-3 after a 1-0 start in the first inning.
Indians starting pitcher Wyatt Niesen spoke on why things seemed to fall apart for the team after a solid start to the game.
“We started off good, we were throwing strikes, our defense was good but around the fourth inning they started to hit the ball in our gaps and we couldn’t get to it in time which sometimes there’s nothing you can really do about that,” said Niesen. “We tried to comeback a little bit got within one run but just couldn’t finish it.”
Niesen pitched for 4.2 innings, allowing seven hits, eight runs, four earned runs, three walks and three strikeouts for the game.
Payson-Seymour in the top of the first would get off to a decent start offensively with Ashton Ertz getting an RBI to help put them up 1-0 after an inning where they kept Routt Catholic scoreless.
Unfortunately for the Indians, the Rockets would show why they earned the number one seed scoring at least two runs or more in four of the final five innings while keeping Payson-Seymour from making much of a comeback.
Routt Catholic would put two runs each on the board in the bottom of the second and third innings as their hitters began to put pressure on the Indians’ outfield with a couple of doubles to push the lead to 4-1 after three innings.
The fourth inning would be scoreless as Payson-Seymour would begin to comeback a little on the scoreboard in the top of the fifth after a two run RBI double from Ertz to cut the lead down to 4-3.
Hannel talked about the game and how proud he was of the guys despite the loss to a great Routt Catholic team.
“Are kids played well, we played as good as we could against an all-star caliber, well put together team, I was just proud of my guys and our school,” said Hannel. “The few mistakes we had ended up becoming a few runs for Routt especially at the end. Our pitchers played well but I think they just ran out of stamina, hitting wise we stuck in there and got timely hits when needed to but overall it’s just one of those games where it’s tough to beat a team like that.”
After Pasyon-Seymour came within a run of making a comeback trying to upset the Rockets, the Rockets would put an end to any upset victory hopes, winning the fifth inning 5-2 and the sixth inning 6-0 with five guys among their lineup getting an RBIs, including a home run in the bottom of the sixth.
Blake Schwartz went 1-3 with one run.
Ertz went 2-3 with a double and three RBIs.
Nolan Sparks went 1-2 with one run.
Dalton Phillips went 1-3.
Parker Logsdon had one run.
Ertz in relief pitched for .2 innings, allowing three hits, seven runs, one earned run and two walks.
For Payson-Seymour their postseason win and loss was reflective of their wins and losses during the regular season, with four of their five wins this year coming at home and going a combined 1-13 in road and neutral site games.
This is a young team though that looks to have their best baseball ahead of them with only two graduating seniors leaving the roster and many of their starters being underclassmen.
Hannel gave his final thoughts on where his team is at and how proud he was of the strides his young team made in 2023.
“We’re a young team, we had two seniors that will miss but we have a lot of sophomores, couple of juniors and we’ve played a lot of freshmen and we loss several games by one or two runs that if we had pulled those off our record looks better,” said Hannel. “Going into next season we got a lot of guys coming back, we need to pick up some more pitching, get a few more guys that can give us some more innings and be consistent on hitting the strike zone. Also we have to improve on fielding along with timely hits, we are a young team and there’s a lot of guys that want to fight for new positions and I’m excited to see where we are a year from now.”
