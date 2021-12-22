QUINCY -- Payson-Seymour entered its second game in three days on Wednesday, taking on Canton in a battle between boys basketball teams from bordering states in the John Wood High School Shootout.
The Indians had a 9-0 start to the game and methodically wore down Canton to give Payson-Seymour a 64-37 win.
"I thought we moved the basketball well," said Payson-Seymour head coach Tyler Duschinsky. "It helps when you have unselfish guys on your team that want to take advantage of what the defense is giving you versus trying to get your own look."
After a rough start for the Tigers, Canton junior center Kyle Frazier was able to get going and scored six points late in the first quarter. Still, Canton found itself down 16-7 after a quarter of play.
Canton was able to get some momentum going in the second quarter and at one point were only down two points to Payson-Seymour. However, the Indians would take a 26-18 lead to halftime.
"(Payson-Seymour) are very good, well-coached and disciplined," said Canton head coach Ron Curtis. "We just came out flat. We just never got going. We threw it away too many times. We got back into it once and didn't control the ballgame like we should have."
The Indians dominated the second half and outscored the Tigers by a 38-19 margin to secure victory.
Curtis said Canton struggled to get in the proper sets and were unable to get anything going against Payson-Seymour's 1-2-2 zone defense.
"We didn't get the ball to the big man enough," Curtis said. "(Frazier) could had scored at will. We were unable to get it to him in the second half as much as I would had like to."
Payson-Seymour had three players reach double-digit scoring and a total of nine players score.
Indians senior Trey Johnson scored a team-high 14 points and had three boards.
Junior Bryan Dieker scored 11 points and had five rebounds, while senior Riker Triplett scored 10 points and had six rebounds.
"We play eight to nine guys on a regular basis," Duschinsky said. "So one of our goals is to try to get out in transition and get stops defensively, but push the tempo as much as possible to take advantage of our depth."
Frazier finished the game with 14 points and had a team-high 14 rebounds for the Tigers.
Canton senior guard Dalton Berhorst led the team in scoring with 15 points and had eight rebounds.
"Dalton is our leader," Curtis said. "He's a good ballplayers and his IQ is very high for basketball. He's a good ballplayer."
Payson-Seymour (6-3) is back in action on Thursday, playing New Berlin (6-3) in the Illinois College Shootout. Game time is 5:45 p.m.
"We will get some rest, get some ice and get some water," Duschinsky said. "Then watch some film and try to see what we can take advantage of tomorrow night."
Canton (4-5) will compete in the 50th Annual Highland Basketball Tournament in the first week of January once it returns after Christmas break. The Tigers are the No. 8 seed and will face No. 1 seed Kirksville (7-0) on Tuesday, Jan. 4 at 4:30 p.m.
"They get four days off and then I said we are working hard starting Monday," Curtis said. "Six hard days of hard practice work before the Highland Tournament."
