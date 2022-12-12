PAYSON, Ill. -- Payson Seymour was firing on all cylinders during Monday's home game against Pleasant Hill, with the Indians earning a 66-23 win.
The Indians were led in scoring by sophomore Blake Schwartz, who scored a team-high 19 points and pulled down four rebounds.
"With us, I feel like we have some kids who really can shoot the basketball," said Payson Seymour head coach Tyler Duschinksy. "As long as we set them up and put them in a spot to score, they can step up and shoot with confidence."
Indians senior forward Bryan Dieker added 14 points and pulled down a team-high five rebounds.
"Bryan Dieker has been a huge part of our offense in the early part of the season and we have been harping on the other kids to step up and shoot with confidence," Duschinsky said. "We want them to be confident in their offensive abilities. In the last two games, guys have started to come out of their shell a little bit and started knocking down some shots."
Several Payson Seymour players answered Duschinsky's challenge in Monday's win, with guards Lane Barker and Wyatt Neisen putting up eight points each.
Payson Seymour also had a solid performance from Nolan Sparks, who scored 11 points, including two three-pointers.
Pleasant Hill had solid production from senior Dae Corion Colbeare, who scored a team-high 12 points, but little offensive output elsewhere.
By halftime, Payson took a 29-16 lead.
The Indians defense stifled Pleasant Hill's offense in the second half, limiting the Wolves to just seven points during the final two quarters.
"For us to be successful, we have to be able to guard," Duschinsky said. "Getting into the passing lane and getting deflections. Also, it means putting a body in front of someone and getting a defensive rebound. The boys did a pretty good job of that tonight."
The Indians also turned up the offensive pressure in the second half, scoring 37 points. Payson Seymour put significant distance between Pleasant Hill by outscoring the Wolves 23-5 in the third quarter.
Payson Seymour (4-3) will host Triopia in its next game on Tuesday.
"We play Triopia and the biggest thing for right now is to get rest, but they just got to be mentally prepared," Duschinsky said. "Watching game film and learning from their mistakes tonight as we move forward."
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.