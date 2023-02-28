HARDIN, Ill. -- Payson Seymour seized momentum early before it weathered storms as the game progressed in the Class 1A Hardin Sectional semifinal on Tuesday.

Unfortunately for the Indians, Gibault Catholic took control as the game went on and came away with a 66-56 win.

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.