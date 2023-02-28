HARDIN, Ill. -- Payson Seymour seized momentum early before it weathered storms as the game progressed in the Class 1A Hardin Sectional semifinal on Tuesday.
Unfortunately for the Indians, Gibault Catholic took control as the game went on and came away with a 66-56 win.
"We try to keep our timeouts for the end of the game for different situations and we learned how to weather those kind of storms," said Payson Seymour head coach Tyler Duschinsky. "We did it past week in the regionals and I thought we did really well tonight. Taking it possession by possession."
It was quite a run for Payson Seymour, who entered the postseason as the No. 9 seed and emerging as champion of the regional round they hosted.
The Indians defeated Liberty and New Berlin in the first two rounds of the Class 1A Payson Seymour Regional before upsetting New Berlin last Wednesday.
"I'm proud of the way that our kids learned," Duschinsky said. "They always battled. The effort was always there and the teamwork was always there. There was a stretch where we struggled to finish games, and I think in the last week we learned that ability to get over the hump when games matter the most."
A huge factor in Tuesday's loss was the play of Hawks senior Kaden Augustine, who scored a team-high 25 points.
Gibault junior Gavin Kesler added 19 points, while junior Hudson Blank added 15 points.
"We knew (Augustine) was a great scorer," Duschinsky said. "We had some defensive lapses in the first half that led to him being able to get his rhythm and he never relinquished that throughout the game."
Indians sophomore Bryan Schwartz had a valiant effort, scoring a game-high 29 points after nailing six 3-pointers.
Payson Seymour senior Bryan Dieker added 14 points, while junior Wyatt Neisen racked up 12 points.
Dieker was firing early on, draining two 3-pointers and scoring eight points in the first quarter.
Schwartz also sunk a 3-pointer during the first quarter to help Payson Seymour take a 11-10 lead by quarter's end.
"I feel like (Schwartz) is one of the best shooters in the state," Duschinsky said. "When you are shooting 38 to 39% from 3-point for the year and you shoot as much as he does, that's pretty good."
Momentum soon shifted during the first few minutes of the second quarter, with Gibault going on a 10-0 run to start the new quarter.
Augustine had the hot hand during the second quarter, nailing three 3-pointers and putting up 13 points after being held to just two points during the first quarter.
Payson picked up the pace in the latter part of the second quarter, getting 3-pointers from Schwartz and Lane Barker.
Schwartz would score seven points during the second quarter, with Payson entering halftime down 27-25.
Gibault would extend its lead to 41-36 by the end of the third quarter.
Schwartz remained strong from beyond the arc late, draining three 3-pointers in the fourth quarter, bringing Payson within two points of Gibault's lead at one point.
Payson Seymour finished with a 18-15 record and graduate Dieker and Richie Martin.
"To be able to have those two seniors lead the way that they did (was good)," Duschinsky said. "They're not as vocal as some coaches would like, but they made up for that by doing (everything they do). The effort that they gave and the love for each other that they gave was good. They are going to be missed."
