Bryan Dieker 2.18.JPG

Payson Seymour senior Bryan Dieker moves around Liberty junior Brandon Gimm during the Class 1A regional quarterfinal on Saturday, Feb. 18.

 H-W Photo/Mike Thomas

PAYSON, Ill. -- Regional champion Payson Seymour had two players named to the Pike County Conference boys basketball All-Conference Team on Tuesday.

Senior Bryan Dieker and sophomore Blake Schwartz were both named to the All-Conference Team.

