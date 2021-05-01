QUINCY — Mac Kenzie Collier stayed so focused on making pitches she never realized she was making history.
“I really didn’t know what had happened,” Collier said.
Everyone else in the Quincy University softball team’s dugout did, even if they didn’t realize how historic Collier’s effort truly was.
When Southwest Baptist pinch-hitter Alissa Collette grounded out to Hawks second baseman Ashley Poore for the final out in the top of the seventh inning Saturday, it put the finishing touches on the first perfect game thrown by a QU hurler in more than a decade.
Collier fashioned a tidy 21 up, 21 down in the 7-0 victory in the first game of the Great Lakes Valley Conference doubleheader at the Mart Heinen Softball Complex. The Hawks completed the sweep with a 7-0 victory in the nightcap.
“A lot of happiness, a lot of joy, a lot of excitement for the team and for myself,” said Collier, a senior pitching at home for the final time this weekend.
Yet, in the celebration afterward, the Hawks at first thought it was just a no-hitter.
“They all ran right to Mac and then ran off the field,” QU coach Carla Passini said. “They were fixated on it being a no-hitter. They didn’t realize it was a perfect game. They didn’t realize nobody got on base. They were all congratulating her, and I was like, ‘It’s a perfect game.’
“They were like, ‘Oh, wow!’ Even Mac Kenzie was talking about it being a no-hitter. I told her, ‘It was more than a no-hitter.’”
It was historic.
The last QU hurler to toss a perfect game was Torie Bunzell, who retired 21 straight in a 3-0 victory at home against Culver-Stockton College on March 16, 2011. One of the nation’s most dominant pitchers, Bunzell struck out 17 and relied on four groundouts to complete her perfect game.
Coincidentally, Passini caught Bunzell’s perfect game, throwing out one batter at first on a third strike in the dirt and another on a bunt attempt.
“So it’s pretty neat,” Passini said. “Watching this happen for Mac Kenzie is pretty cool.”
Collier wasn’t quite as dominant as Bunzell, striking out four. But her defense was impeccable as the Hawks recorded 13 flyball or lineouts and four groundouts.
“The defense was going all out for me, making plays left and right,” Collier said.
The offense did its part, too.
The Hawks scored twice in the first inning thanks to an RBI double from Bailey Mitchell and an RBI single from Courtney Kernich. They tacked on a run in the fourth on Taylor Downen’s RBI single. Poore added a two-run double in the fifth, and Jayle Jennings had a two-run single in the sixth.
As important as the late-inning runs were, the first-inning rally eased everyone’s tension.
“It allowed me to relax and the defense to relax, too, knowing we have the runs and a cushion there,” Collier said. “We knew if a ball got down we’d have enough runs to be OK and win the game.”
None of that mattered as Collier kept the Bearcats off-balance.
Two popups in the first inning, another in the second and two groundouts in the third inning showed Southwest Baptist wasn’t making good contact. The Bearcats never did, hitting just five balls to the outfield.
“I liked that we were able to get a lot of bad contact off the ball,” Collier said. “They were taking some good, hard hacks, and we were able to get them to pop the ball up early on in the game.”
As the outs built up consecutively, Collier never took stock in what was transpiring.
“I really like to just keep my head in the game,” Collier said. “I wasn’t too worried about who was hitting the ball and what was happening. I just had confidence the ‘D’ was making plays, and I was going out there throwing my stuff.”
In the end, the Bearcats couldn’t figure it out.
“I set out this season to leave my mark for this team and for this program,” Collier said. “To have this no-hitter and to go out throwing and playing well, it really means a lot to me. It’s something I’m going to remember forever.”