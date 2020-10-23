PALMYRA, Mo. — Facing fourth down and 10 from its own 39-yard line and trailing 14-13 with less than four minutes to play, the Palmyra football team was in desperate need of a big play.
Palmyra was rich with long gains in the first half, but an injury to speedy sophomore Hayes Miller just before halftime hindered Palmyra’s ability to bust a big one. So in a desperate time, Palmyra relied on its offensive line to get the job done.
Quarterback Brody Lehenbauer called the snap and faked to his left, then set up a screen to the right to running back Ross Arch behind a wall of Palmyra linemen. They bruised their way all the way to the Centralia 48 for a first down.
“I know that screen game is always there,” Lehenbauer said. “I’ve got my offensive line and Ross and they do good things, so that always turns out well.”
On the next play Lehenbauer hit Abe Haerr in stride in the middle of the field and Haerr stumbled into the end zone to put Palmyra ahead 19-14 on a 48-yard touchdown reception.
The defense carried Palmyra the rest of the way as it knocked off previously-unbeaten Centralia 19-14 and secured a perfect 9-0 regular season, the first undefeated regular season for Palmyra since 2013.
“It’s unbelievable,” Haerr said.. “I walked up to Weston (King) afterwards and looked him in the eyes and just said, ‘We’re undefeated.’ There’s not much more you can say than that.”
King made a couple of plays toward the end that helped put the game out of reach. Centralia struggled on its drive after the Haerr touchdown and faced fourth and 9 from its own 29. Centralia quarterback Beau Gordon called for the snap and was almost immediately pressured by King up the middle.
Gordon got rid of the ball just before King wrapped his arms around for the tackle, but the pass fell incomplete and Centralia turned it over on downs.
“My job is to get to the quarterback, and I’m going to do whatever it takes to get there,” King said. “If I can throw them off a little bit, obviously that’s better than nothing. I got in his face a little bit and it threw off everything, and that’s awesome.”
King finished with four tackles, one for a loss, and countless pressures. Lehenbauer is happy they are on the same side.
“I would hate to be Beau Gordon because Weston was in his face all night,” Lehenbauer said with a smirk. “I would hate to see him in my face all night.”
Centralia got another crack at winning the game after a quick Palmyra drive ended in a turnover on downs. Once again, Centralia was in a fourth-down situation and dropped back to pass. Again, King pressured Gordon and forced a pass that fell incomplete, but this time he was flagged for roughing the passer and the drive continued.
“You are always confident that what you did is right, and when you take a shot at the quarterback, there’s always kind of a risk,” King said. “I hit him and in the back of my mind I thought, ‘Maybe I shouldn’t have done that,’ and then I saw the flag and went, ‘Oh man.’ I knew my guys behind me would pick me up and would be able to step up when the time was needed, and they did. It was a team effort there at the end. It was awesome.”
Landyn Smith ended the game with an interception of a Gordon pass on a play that started with one second left on the clock. It was the second interception of the night for Smith, who picked Gordon off in the end zone to keep Centralia from scoring in the second quarter.
“I couldn’t have gotten those without my D-line putting pressure on the quarterback,” Smith said. “Everybody just bonded together and never gave up on a play. We really came to play today.”
Palmyra’s defensive and offensive lines dominated the trenches. The defense recorded 11 tackles for loss and two sacks — one each from Josh Lickfeld and Braden Madden — and it held Centralia to just 79 rushing yards on 32 attempts, the bulk of which came on a 46-yard rushing touchdown by Luke Hunter in the first quarter.
“We have some tough guys who love to hit, and I think that’s one of the things we are recognized most for,” Haerr said.
On the offensive side, when Lehenbauer needed time to operate and find open targets during the fourth quarter, his line came through. Lehenbauer finished 8 of 19 for 191 yards and the game-winning score, with 130 yards coming in the second half.
“Centralia dialed up some blitzes, but I thought our line did a great job adjusting,” Lehenbauer said. “For sure, I had all day to throw.”
It was patchwork on both sides, too. King moved around all over the defense, even playing middle linebacker at times with both Peyton Timbrook and Wade Begley out for the game.
“It’s nice doing something a little different. I just want to help the team whichever way I can,” King said. “We were down a couple linebackers, so wherever they needed me to play, I’ll be happy to get there and get the job done. I played a little tackle tonight instead of guard, whatever I have to do to help this team win.”
This was the fourth time this season Palmyra has come back in the fourth quarter to pull off a victory in the final minutes.
“We just love to play football,” Haerr said. “Statistics show people that love to play the sport they are playing are usually more successful, and every single one of our guys loves to compete and, more importantly, we love to work. We don’t just put in first, second and third quarter work. We put in fourth quarter work.
“We’re working each day to be the best players we can for every single quarter.”
Palmyra will get a rest as it has a bye in the first round of the Class 2 District 6 tournament. With the undefeated regular season out of the way, Palmyra sets its sights on the postseason.
“Our first goal was the Mayor’s Cup, second was a conference championship, and third was undefeated,” Haerr said. “Now we knocked out three goals and will keep rolling down the road.”