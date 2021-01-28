EVANSVILLE, Ind. — A scoreless stretch lasting 5 ½ minutes at the end of the first half put the Quincy University women’s basketball team in a precarious situation it couldn’t overcome.
Trailing by nine at halftime and as many as 13 points in the third quarter, the Hawks chiseled the deficit to two points with less than eight minutes remaining in regulation. However, 11th-ranked Southern Indiana used a 10-2 run featuring two Emma DeHart 3-pointers to gain the separation necessary for a 62-50 victory Thursday night at Screaming Eagles Arena.
Quincy’s lack of a perimeter offense played a significant role in the Great Lakes Valley Conference loss, too.
The Hawks (1-11) were 1 of 28 from 3-point range — 3.6 percent — and missed their final 24 attempts after freshman guard Jazz Evans made a 3-pointer to give Quincy a 9-7 lead with 4:37 remaining in the first quarter. Six Hawks each missed at least three attempts.
The Hawks missed six treys during the second quarter in which they scored only four points — two layups by Laney Lantz — and saw a 15-14 lead turn into a 28-19 deficit.
Down nine points at the start of the fourth quarter, the Hawks went on an 8-1 run to pull within 42-40 as senior guard Maddie Spagnola had a steal and a layup to cap the run. Quincy forced four of its next five shots to allow Southern Indiana (10-1) to pull away.
Evans led the Hawks with 13 points and four steals, while Lantz had 12 points and Emma Knipe grabbed eight rebounds. DeHart led the Screaming Eagles with 19 points.