QUINCY -- There's been a fast growing sport in the Gem City.
Pickleball has been growing in popularity both nationally and in Quincy, with courts within the Gem City busy on a regular basis.
"It's a great sport and it's fast growing," said Quincy Park District director of program services Mike Bruns. "We are trying to keep up with it and have enough courts to keep up with the demand."
Pickleball's origins date back to 1965 when a group of three Seattle fathers created a racquet sport combining elements of badminton, ping-pong and tennis.
Early on it was a regional sport in the Pacific Northwest but has grown in popularity in recent decades.
The Sports and Fitness Industry Association named pickleball as the fastest growing sport in the nation in 2021, 2022 and 2023.
"It's one of the fastest growing sports in the nation," Bruns said. "You even see it on ESPN now. The thing is you can play it at any age, well into your senior years. It's something you ca play for a long time, similar to golf."
It's a sport for both men and women that can also be co-ed and is for all ages.
"If we have somebody new call us and ask how to get involved, we hook them up with some of our contacts and they go on out and get right involved," Bruns said. "They match you up depending on your skill level until they get a little better. They seem to handle it themselves and everybody works in."
The Quincy Park District has 12 courts open to the public devoted to pickleball, located at Berrian, Johnson and Moorman Parks.
The Quincy Racquet & Pickleball Club also has pickleball courts, but require a one-time fee and reservations.
The courts are regulation size of 20 feet by 44 feet, which is also the same size of a doubles badminton court.
This fall, there are plans to construct four more courts at Madison Court.
There are not organized leagues in Quincy, but there are a steady group of players in the various pickleball courts.
"We don't have organized leagues," Bruns said. "The people basically told us they don't want that. They would rather show up at certain times and play amongst themselves. There's a group that plays at Berrian Park pretty much every morning and a group that plays at Moorman Park nearly every morning and evening."
The Quincy Park District also does not sponsor tournaments.
It's grown at a rapid pace in Quincy, which started out with four pickleball courts at Berrian Park eight years ago.
"It's a great sport and fast growing," Bruns said. "We are trying to keep up with the demand and have enough courses. We'll try to keep improving and making new courses. It's going well."
