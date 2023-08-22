Football season starts in the summer heat and ends with the winter chill.
Blood, sweat and tears are shed in between that time as dreams are both realized and crushed.
There is a lot to be excited about for the teams in our area.
Quincy High improved by four wins last year and junior All-State quarterback Bradyn Little should be even better. The Blue Devils are loaded with offensive playmakers, highlighted by junior all-purpose back Jeraius Rice.
Camp Point Central is coming off a second-place finish in Class 1A and hope to finally break through this season after years of near-misses.
Quincy Notre Dame returns senior quarterback Noah Lunt, tight end Aidan Klauser and and an experience offensive line.
Unity-Payson, Brown County, Illini West had a lot of optimism and enthusiasm during their camps.
West Hancock is rallying behind an alum, Coy Dorothy, to turn around its program.
On the Missouri side, there are three players who have made commitments to Division I schools -- Hannibal all-purpose back/safety Aneyas Williams (Notre Dame), Bowling Green linebacker/running back Bleyne Bryant (Wyoming) and Monroe City running back/wide receiver/linebacker Waylon DeGrave (Lindenwood).
Hannibal is the most well-rounded team that will also have Waylon Anders entering his second year as quarterback, a strong offensive line and a lot of key contributors coming back on defense.
Bowling Green and Monroe City are coming off of state semifinal appearances.
Palmyra is off to a fresh start with a former Mark Twain assistant and Northwest alum, Dalton Hill, taking over.
Players on Highland and Mark Twain showed glimpses of potential at the Hannibal Jamboree last Friday.
Friday Night Lights are now upon us, so here's a team-by-team preview of the schools in our region.
Bowling Green Bobcats
Head Coach: Mark St. Clair (1st season, 23rd overall)
2022 Record: 12-1
Key Players: LB/RB/KR Bleyne Bryant, DE/OL Harrison Hunt, QB Jace Eskew, DB Walker Chandler, TE Aiden Grote, LB Bryson Brandenburger
Outlook: Bowling Green is coming off one of the most successful seasons in school history.
The Bobcats advanced to the state semifinals for just the third time in program history, while leading the nation in scoring average during 2022.
Since then, there's been a lot of change. Joe Chinn resigned to take an administrative job at Bowling Green High School, with offensive coordinator and former Hannibal head coach Mark St. Clair taking over.
Key players such as Marcus Starks, Dylan Dalton and Gunner Bryant graduated and the Bobcats will have to replace four starting offensive linemen.
Bowling Green does bring back Bleyne Bryant, who will be a impact player on both sides of the ball. The Bobcats have several other running backs to compliment Bryant in the backfield.
Jace Eskew steps in for Dalton as quarterback after two years of leading the JV team.
Bowling Green figures to be one of the top teams in Northeast Missouri and brings back some key pieces, but will need its younger players to step up and replenish what they lost from the 2022 team.
2023 Schedule
Aug. 25 -- at Louisiana
Sept. 1 -- at Palmyra
Sept. 8 -- Lutheran St. Charles
Sept. 15 -- Van-Far
Sept. 22 -- at Montgomery County
Sept. 29 -- at South Callaway
Oct. 6 -- Mark Twain
Oct. 13 -- at Wright City
Oct. 20 -- North Callaway
Brown County Hornets
Head Coach: Tom Little (22nd season)
2022 Record: 5-5
Key Players: QB/DB Angel Duarte, RB/LB/KR Tyce Fullerton, LB Trey Fullerton, TE/DE Jack Anderson, OL Dylan Hendricks, TE Drew Markert
2023 Outlook: Brown County made the playoffs for the second straight season in 2022, and 16th time during the Tom Little era.
The Hornets playoff run ended with a 20-18 loss to Tuscola in the first round of the postseason.
Brown County graduated Cole Behymer and Colby Wort, with junior Tyce Fullerton stepping in as the lead back on a team that likes to run the football. Fullerton and his brother Trey Fullerton will also make an impact as linebackers on defense.
Quarterback Angel Duarte returns for his senior year and is entering his second year as starter.
The Hornets will stick with its run-heavy approach as it hopes to make another postseason run in 2023.
2023 Schedule
Aug. 25 -- Greenfield/Northwestern
Sept. 1 -- at West Central
Sept. 7 -- at Unity-Payson
Sept. 15 -- Triopia
Sept. 22 -- at Camp Point Central
Sept. 29 -- Beardstown
Oct. 7 -- at Routt Catholic
Oct. 13 -- Calhoun/Brussels
Oct. 20 -- at Pleasant Hill
Camp Point Central Panthers
Head Coach: Brad Dixon (13th season)
2022 Record: 13-1
Key Players: QB/DB Nick Moore, RB/LB Conner Griffin, LB/OL Elijah Genenbacher, RB/DL Konner Bush, DT/C Kadin Niekamp, DB/QB Gavin Blewett, RB/WR/DB Wyatt Schemerhorn, DL Reese Wilkey
2023 Outlook: Camp Point Central is coming off a second-place finish in Class 1A, the second time in five years for the Panthers.
The Panthers return starting quarterback Nick Moore and a number of key contributors from last year's team.
Conner Griffin is the top returner to the backfield, but head coach Brad Dixon uses a stable of running backs to keep them fresh in his Wing-T system.
Defensively, the Panthers look strong with leading tackler Elijah Genenbacher and standouts Reese Wilkey and Kadin Niekamp returning.
The Panthers are chasing the first state title in program history after a pair of near-misses in recent years and bring back enough talent to chase their dreams.
2023 Schedule
Aug. 25 -- at North Greene
Sept. 1 -- Calhoun/Brussels
Sept. 8 -- Beardstown
Sept. 16 -- Unity-Payson
Sept. 22 -- Brown County
Sept. 29 -- Routt Catholic
Oct. 6 -- at Triopia
Oct. 14 -- at Carrollton
Oct. 20 -- West Central
Hannibal Pirates
HC: Jeff Gschwender (3rd season, 5th overall)
2022 Record: 9-3
Key Players: RB/S Aneyas Williams, QB Waylon Anders, TE/DE Kane Wilson, OT Ryan Ross, NT Trenton Cowden, LB/DB/RB Owen Andrews, C XXavion Washington, RB Mike Ferriera, S/RB Cody Culp
2023 Outlook
Hannibal enters the 2023 with high expectations and is arguably the most talented team in the region.
It all starts with Notre Dame commit Aneyas Williams, who is fully healed from his collarbone injury and looking to close out his high school career on a high note.
Quarterback Waylon Anders had a strong sophomore season after a slow start and looks to be even better for his junior year.
Defensively, the Pirates lost a couple of cornerstones with the graduation of linebacker Ashton Watts and defensive back Jack Parker, but return several impact players.
Another strength for Hannibal is its depth, which always helps in a contact sport where injuries are inevitable.
The Pirates overcame a slow start last season after integrating a new quarterback and other pieces to the puzzle. Look for Hannibal to avoid that in 2023 and push for a deep postseason run.
2023 Schedule
Aug. 25 -- at Helias
Sept. 1 -- Jefferson City
Sept. 8 -- Troy Buchanan
Sept. 15 -- Fulton
Sept. 22 -- at Mexico
Sept. 29 -- Kirksville
Oct. 6 -- at Moberly
Oct. 13 -- Marshall
Oct. 20 -- at Battle
Highland Cougars
HC: Caleb Arnsman (2nd season)
2022 Record: 2-9
Key Players: QB/S Brayden Logsdon, WR/CB Brady Campen, WR/CB/LB Chris Gaus, RB/LB Alex Oenning, NG/DT Bradley Reiner, RB/LB David Geisendorfer
2023 Outlook: Highland struggled throughout most of the regular season, but ended it on a high note with an upset first-round win over Mark Twain.
The Cougars spent a lot of time over the summer working on their defense, which was its Achilles' heel last season.
Offensively, Highland brings back some talented pieces; including quarterback Brayden Logsdon, running back Alex Oenning and wide receivers Brady Campen and Chris Gaus.
Highland likes to air it out offensively and has a couple of talented receivers in Campen and Gaus to catch passes.
Highland was unable to win any games within the Clarence Cannon Conference last season and will need to reverse that to realize their dreams for improvement.
2023 Schedule
Aug. 25 -- at Putnam County
Sept. 1 -- Scotland County
Sept. 8 -- Monroe City
Sept. 15 -- Clark County
Sept. 22 -- Macon
Sept. 29 -- at South Shelby
Oct. 6 -- Centralia
Oct. 13 -- at Palmyra
Oct. 20 -- Brookfield
Illini West Chargers
Head Coach: Jacob Calvin (1st season)
2022 Record: 4-5
Key Players: LB/G Thomas Chandler, RB/LB Ian Bentzinger, QB/DB Max Kinnamon, WR Stephen Sparks, OL/NT Nick Huls
2023 Outlook: First-year head coach Jacob Calvin hopes to return Illini West back to its glory days when it was contending for state championships.
It's not something that's going to happen overnight.
The Chargers hope to make steps in that direction in 2023 and push for its first postseason appearance since 2018.
The enthusiasm is high in camp with the team implementing new schemes on both sides of the ball.
It remains to be seen how quick Illini West can turn it around, but the players have bought in to their new head coach.
2023 Schedule
Aug. 25 -- Farmington
Sept. 1 -- Elmwood/Brimfield
Sept. 8 -- at Macomb
Sept. 15 -- Astoria
Sept. 22 -- Lewistown
Sept. 29 -- at Knoxville
Oct. 6 -- at Mercer County
Oct. 13 -- West Hancock
Oct. 20 -- at Central A&M
Mark Twain Tigers
Head Coach: Mark Epperson (2nd season)
2022 Record: 4-6
Key Players: OL/DL Wyatt Evans, RB/WR Coden Miller, QB Aiden Waters, QB Nolan Epperson, RB Jack Dotson, RB Eli Tobin
2023 Outlook: Mark Twain enters the 2023 season with a young team that will be moving up to Class 2.
The Tigers graduated Lakoda Preston, who had been a home run threat as a running back, receiver and returner. Mark Twain will look to a trio of skill players to help replace his production -- Coden Miller, Jack Dotson and Eli Tobin.
Another big change will be at quarterback with the graduation of Conner Eckler. Aiden Waters and Nolan Epperson competed for the job over the summer, with Waters likely getting the nod in Week 1 against Monroe City.
Mark Epperson has been running the Mark Twain defense for nearly two decades and will be working in a new mix of players to help with the losses of Clayton Turnbull and Coleman Epperson.
While the Tigers move up a class, they are a smaller school with a roster of only 32 players.
Avoiding injuries and how well Mark Twain meshes its newcomers to the offense will determine how well the season goes.
2023 Schedule
Aug. 25 -- Monroe City
Sept. 1 -- at Winfield
Sept. 8 -- Wright City
Sept. 15 -- Montgomery County
Sept. 22 -- at North Callaway
Sept. 29 -- at Louisiana
Oct. 6 -- at Bowling Green
Oct. 13 -- South Callaway
Oct. 20 -- at Van-Far
Monroe City Panthers
Head Coach: David Kirby (11th season)
2022 Record: 13-1
Key Players: RB/WR//KR/LB Waylon DeGrave, DE/OG Gabe Creel, OL/DL Joshua Walkup, LB/TE Ryan Hays, DB Tuckur Bottoms, QB/DB Trey Smyser, RB/DB Quincy Mayfield, LB/OG Toby Sapp
2023 Outlook: David Kirby has shown a remarkable ability to replace team cornerstones and develop new players over his time at Monroe City.
Monroe City will need to replace the heart and soul of its defense with the graduation of Ceaton Pennewell and also graduated quarterback Reece Buhlig.
Waylon DeGrave has returned to health and will be counted on to be a playmaker in a number of various roles for his senior year.
DeGrave has played both linebacker and defensive back, and Monroe City returns a strong defensive line led by Gabe Creel and Joshua Walkup.
The Panthers are coming off a Class 1 state semifinal appearance and will move up a class this season. Monroe City will stick with its winning formula of running the football, playing solid defense and limiting mistakes as it hopes to make another deep postseason run.
2023 Schedule
Aug. 25 -- at Mark Twain
Sept. 1 -- Montgomery County
Sept. 8 -- Highland
Sept. 15 -- at South Shelby
Sept. 22 -- Centralia
Sept. 29 -- at Palmyra
Oct. 6 -- Brookfield
Oct. 13 -- at Macon
Oct. 20 -- at Clark County
Palmyra Panthers
Head Coach: Dalton Hill (1st season)
2022 Record: 0-10
Key Players: QB/DB Aaron Ritchey, WR/CB Drew Copenhaver, OL/DL Gage Barnett, WR J.T. Thomas, RB/LB Wyatt Augsburg, OL/DL Jeremiah Edwards, RB/DB Gideon Bogue
2023 Outlook: It's been a fresh start for Palmyra, who hopes to put a nightmare 2022 season behind them.
The Panthers finished 0-10 last season after having to forfeit its only win of the season due to MSHSAA rules violations. Longtime head coach Kevin Miles resigned after the 2022 season and Tyler Kreitemeyer resigned less than two months after taking the head coaching job, leaving Palmyra to promote former Mark Twain assistant Dalton Hill to head coach in April.
Hill hopes to turn around Palmyra's culture and rebuild the program, which has fallen after a state semifinal appearance in 2020.
Senior Aaron Ritchey takes over as starting quarterback after being converted from running back. Ritchey was also a third team All-State selection as a safety last year.
2023 will be a year of transition for Palmyra, who is aiming to make positive steps forward this season.
2023 Schedule
Aug. 25 -- Hallsville
Sept. 1 -- Bowling Green
Sept. 8 -- Centralia
Sept. 15 -- at Macon
Sept. 22 -- at Brookfield
Sept. 29 -- Monroe City
Oct. 6 -- at Clark County
Oct. 13 -- Highland
Oct. 20 -- at South Shelby
Pittsfield Saukees
Head Coach: Zachary Ferguson (3rd Season)
2022 Record: 2-7
Key Players: QB Javen Petty, WR Konner Allen, LB Draven Puterbaugh, LB Owen Shaw, OL Jaron White, OL Tracer Mowen, WR/CB Justin Pennock, RB Mathew Edwards
2023 Outlook: Pittsfield fielded a young team last season and the Saukees are hoping with an extra year of experience they will improve in 2023.
Pittsfield dropped its first seven games of the 2022 season before closing out the season with two wins.
The Saukees return quarterback Draven Petty, its leading rusher Mathew Edwards, its top receiver Konner Allen and four returning starters on the offensive line.
The Saukees hope to continue their momentum from late last season and move up in the Sangamo Conference this season.
2023 Schedule
Aug. 25 -- at Athens
Sept. 1 -- Olympia
Sept. 8 -- at Williamsville
Sept. 15 -- New Berlin
Sept. 22 -- at Maroa-Forsyth
Sept. 29 -- Pleasant Plains
Oct. 6 -- at Auburn
Oct. 13 -- Porta
Oct. 20 -- at Riverton
Quincy Blue Devils
Head Coach: Rick Little (17th season, 22nd overall)
2022 Record: 8-3
Key Players: QB Bradyn Little, RB Jeraius Rice, REC Tykell Hammers, LB Ty Douglas, WR/DB Adon Byquist, WR/DB Jack Mettemeyer, LB Max Wires, OL Chris Flachs, DL Demarius Deverger
2023 Outlook: Quincy High took a major step forward in 2022, winning a postseason game for only the second time in program history.
Junior quarterback Bradyn Little threw for 24 touchdowns and 2,773 yards, earning All-State honors as a sophomore.
QHS is loaded with weapons, including All-Western Big 6 running back Jeraius Rice and receivers Adon Byquist and Tykell Hammers.
The defense looks strong going into the season, with the Blue Devils returning stalwarts like Ty Douglas, Demarius Deverger, Max Wires and Byquist.
Quincy will not sneak up on any opponents this season with the increased expectations and playmakers on both sides of the ball returning.
QHS has a good chance to advance to further heights in 2023 and will be one of the most exciting teams in the area.
Quincy Notre Dame Raiders
Head Coach: Jack Cornell (6th season)
2022 Record: 5-5
Key Players: QB Noah Lunt, OL Ben Schwartz, WR/CB Aiden Klauser, TE/DE Gabe Terstreip, S Wyatt Mueller, LB Taylin Scott, OL Jackson Meyer, OL Colin Altgilbers
2023 Outlook: Quincy Notre Dame returns quarterback Noah Lunt for his senior season, along with three offensive line starters and playmaking tight end Aiden Klauser.
The Raiders are coming off a 5-5 season that ended with a first-round playoff loss to Macomb.
The defense returns several defensive standouts; including linebacker Taylin Scott, safety Wyatt Mueller and defensive end Gabe Terstriep.
Jack Cornell is a 2007 QND graduate and member of the 2012 Super Bowl champion Baltimore Ravens who is entering his sixth season as the Raiders head coach. QND has made two consecutive playoff appearances and three overall during Cornell's tenure.
QND has a tough schedule that kicks off with a game against cross-town rival Quincy High and also includes long road trips to a strong Richmond Burton team in Week 2 and defending Class 2A champion St. Teresa in Week 7.
QND is a scrappy team that will put up a fight as it faces various challenges this season with the Raiders hope to return to the postseason.
2023 Schedule
Aug. 25 -- at QHS
Sept. 1 -- at Richmond Burton
Sept. 8 -- Mahomet Seymour
Sept. 16 -- Lift for Life Academy
Sept. 22 -- at Southern Boone
Sept. 29 -- Father Tolton
Oct. 6 -- at St. Teresa
Oct. 13 -- Soldon International Studies
Oct. 20 -- John Burroughs
Unity-Payson Mustangs
Head Coach: Matt Woodworth (3rd season)
2022 Record: 6-4
Key Players: WR/DB Cody Shaffer, LG/NT Brady Muegge, QB Sawyer Allen, QB Connor Howell, OL Ethan Voss, OL Cage Thompson
2023 Outlook: Unity-Payson has been making strides in the past few years.
The Mustangs made the postseason for the second straight season and finished second to Camp Point Central in a tough Western Illinois Valley Conference North Division in 2022.
Unity-Payson returns cornerstones such as Cody Shaffer and Brady Muegge, but graduated honorable mention All-State linebacker Bryan Dieker and three-year starting quarterback Ryle Duke.
Junior Connor Howell and sophomore Sawyer Allen have been competing during training camp to be Duke's successor, with no starter announced yet.
The Mustangs are an improving team, but will need players to step up to fill holes as Unity-Payson chases a third straight postseason appearance.
2023 Schedule
Aug. 25 -- West Central
Sept. 1 -- at Greenfield/Northwestern
Sept. 7 -- Brown County
Sept. 16 -- Camp Point Central
Sept. 23 -- at Routt
Sept. 29 -- Triopia
Oct. 6 -- at Beardstown
Oct. 13 -- Pleasant Hill
Oct. 20 -- at North Greene
West Hancock Titans
Head Coach: Coy Dorothy
2022 Record: 1-8
Key Players: G/LB Charles Dadant, LB/RB Jake Martens, QB/DB Evan Carel, WR Nolan Goodin, QB Gavin Grothaus, RB Grayson Conkright
2023 Outlook: Coy Dorothy enters his first season as head coach for West Hancock after several years as an assistant on the team he once played for.
Dorothy aims to turn the Titans around and enthusiasm is up, but there is a lot of work to do.
The Titans are coming off a 1-8 record and have not qualified for the postseason since 2018.
Junior Gavin Grothaus and senior Evan Carel have been competing for the starting quarterback job over the summer with Carel getting the job.
There's nowhere to go but up for West Hancock as it enters the new season and at the very least, the Titans will be more competitive.
2023 Schedule
Aug. 25 -- at Heyworth
Sept. 1 -- at Farmington
Sept. 8 -- Elmwood/Brimfield
Sept. 16 -- Macomb
Sept. 22 -- at Stark County
Sept. 30 -- at Lewistown
Oct. 6 -- Knoxville
Oct. 13 -- at Illini West
Oct. 20 -- Mercer County
*Editors Note: Look for extended season previews for each team on whig.com.
