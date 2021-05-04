QUINCY — The Quincy High School baseball team dreamed of finally getting to compete on its home field on Tuesday, but those dreams quickly turned to nightmares.
The Blue Devils fell behind 12-2 to Rock Island Alleman in the fourth inning and could never recover, eventually falling 15-8 to the Pioneers for their third straight Western Big Six Conference loss.
"This is not a good representation of what our team is," QHS coach Brandon Crisp said. "We are much better than this, but we just let it get away from us today."
Alleman struck first in the third inning with a string of two-out doubles from Bryant Estes and Austin Winklebauer allowed three runs to cross. The Blue Devils (3-4, 0-3 WB6) answered back with two runs in the bottom of the third, thanks to a string of four two-out singles including a two-RBI single by Brady Walker.
The Pioneers put their foot on the gas to start the fourth inning, however, scoring nine runs with a two-run home run by Rudy Glancey and a three-run bomb by Estes.
"We couldn't seem to get that next out," Crisp said. "It's all about just getting out and competing and limiting the damage as much as we can."
The Blue Devils did what they could to fight back, but the 10-run hole was too much to climb out of. Starting pitcher Luke Mettemeyer was pulled in the fourth after allowing five hits, including both home runs, to start the frame. Dominick Gibson came in to relieve Mettemeyer, allowing four more hits and a walk before getting out of the frame, but the rest of the way Gibson only gave up four more hits and two more earned runs.
"He came in and competed for us. Really, that's all we can ask of him," Crisp said. "He did a good job of keeping hitters off balance, mixing up his pitches and spots and speeds, those types of things."
Gibson also helped spark the offense, going 1 for 3 with an RBI and two runs scored after entering the lineup in the fifth inning. Noah Harbin was a perfect 3 for 3 with an RBI and a run scored, while Walker went 2 for 4 with three RBIs. Estes led the Pioneers, going 3 for 5 with four RBIs, and Dom Ferrari was 2 for four with a solo home run in the fifth inning and three runs scored.
The road doesn't get much easier for the Blue Devils, with a crosstown matchup with Quincy Notre Dame on Wednesday and another WB6 foe in Sterling paying a visit on Thursday, but Crisp believes his guys are ready to get back out on the diamond.
"The good thing about baseball, there's always the next day," Crisp said. "We're looking forward to trying to prove something different tomorrow and Thursday."