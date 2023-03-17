HANNIBAL, Mo. -- Hannibal had one of the best seasons in school history last season.
The Pirates set a new single-season record with 19 wins and won its first outright North Central Missouri Conference championship in 36 years in 2022.
"Winning the NCMC and defending the title is the No. 1 goal regardless of what our record ends up," said Hannibal head coach Ian Hatton. "We had a meeting before the season and set the bar pretty high. I told the guys the more we win and the more we find success, the bigger the target gets on our back."
Hannibal has even bigger goals this season.
"One way or another, we're going after it this year," Hatton said. "The district title has always eluded us and that's a big goal of ours at the end of the year."
Hannibal's run in the Class 5 District 4 Tournament included a 6-1 win over North Point in the quarterfinal and a 5-1 loss to Ft. Zumwalt East in the semifinal.
The Pirates will rely on junior infielders and third-year starters Ryan Ross and Kane Wilson for not only leadership, but for thump in the middle of the order.
Wilson set a new school single-season record with 39 hits last season.
"The experience is there and the talent is obviously there," Hatton said. "They are guys that never waver, especially in big moments. They are great defensively and they are great teammates. They encourage all of our guys."
Although Hannibal has plenty of power in its lineup, speed will be another offensive weapon for the Pirates.
"We are going to be looking to move on the bases before it's hit into play," Hatton said. "We are going to be aggressive. You might see us bunt a little bit more. From top to bottom, we got guys who can get on and we are going to use that to our advantage."
Another key player will be Alex Friday, one of two seniors on this year's team.
Friday will be counted on as Hannibal's top pitcher with the graduations of Aaris Stolte (now a freshman with Maryville) and Tanner VanWinkle. He will also play outfield and occasional middle infield.
"When you lose two guys who throw almost 100 innings that had ERA's as low as they did, somebody has to fill those shoes," Hatton said. "It's going to be a team approach this year. We got a lot of arms that can do it."
Wilson was used in the closer role last season and will pick up more innings this season, as well as Ross being used on the mound.
Senior left-hander Evan Harsell has gained more experience and confidence pitching since last season and will be another option.
Sophomore Bodie Rollins was used in a reserve role last season and will be utilized both on the mound and outfield.
Another intriguing pitcher is freshman Cooper Scott, who gives Hannibal another left-handed option. Scott will also be used at first base and the outfield.
Sophomore Colton Dryden broke into the everyday lineup last year as a designated hitter and now will play the middle infield positions and be used on the mound.
"We got guy who can do it," Hatton said. "We lack experience, but we got great competitors. We do have those veteran guys who can be there defensively and encourage those younger guys to keep their head up."
Hatton said his team has great athletes with a high baseball IQ, that will help on the defensive end.
"I don't think we are looking to do anything differently other than continue to make the routine plays and continue to get out of innings quick," Hatton said. "Our pitchers will be a big part of that as well. Throwing strikes and keeping our defense checked in. That's a big strength for us moving forward."
Another big change for Hannibal is behind the plate with the graduation of Keaton Scott, now a freshman at Missouri S&T.
Filling Scott's shoes at catcher will either be sophomore Waylon Anders or freshman Alex Arthaud.
"We have all the confidence in the world either one of those guys can do it defensively," Hatton said. "But they are going to have to become accustomed to being players at the varsity level, especially with the bat. We are looking forward to whoever it ends up being back there every day in our lineup."
Hannibal's outfield will look different this season, with only Friday returning and being counted on as the Pirates most experienced pitcher.
Hatton plans on using pair of sophomores -- Aaron Daughtery and Rollins -- in the outfield, as well as Harsell and Graysen Crabill.
2023 Schedule
March 20 -- Troy Baseball Classic
March 25 -- vs Wright City in Warrenton
March 28 -- at Moberly
March 29 -- Elsberry
March 30 -- Mexico
April 3 -- Kirksville
April 5 -- at Quincy Notre Dame
April 7 -- at Fulton
April 8 -- at Knox County
April 11 -- at Kirksville
April 12 -- Quincy High
April 13 -- Holt
April 15 -- Timberland
April 18 -- at Mexico
April 20 -- Fulton
April 21 -- Marshall
April 24 - Moberly
April 25 -- at Marshall
April 27 -- Hickman
April 28 -- Palmyra
May 1 -- at Bowling Green
May 2 -- at Clark County
May 4 -- Macon
May 5 -- at Palmyra Cluster
May 6 -- at Palmyra Cluster
May 8 -- at Elsberry
May 9 -- at Highland
May 10 -- Payson Seymour
