MEXICO, Mo. — The Hannibal wrestling team was locked into every match in its dual against Mexico on Wednesday night. Every Pirate was intent on cheering on their teammates as Hannibal fought for its first North Central Missouri Conference title in at least the last 15 years.
With every victory the celebrations from the Pirates grew more emphatic, and in the end their cheers and hard work was rewarded with a 45-24 victory and a NCMC duals crown.
“Guys were constantly asking what the team score was during the match because it wasn’t posted,” Hannibal coach Jacob Borgmeyer said. “For us to go out and bring home a conference championship for duals, the first one in a long time, that’s an awesome feat for these guys.”
Chad Culp started the dual with an epic 5-3 victory over Ricardo Juarez in overtime at 126 pounds to run his current winning streak to 16 straight. After a forfeit by Mexico at 126 the Pirates led 9-0, but three straight victories by Mexico at 138, 145 and 152 gave the Bulldogs a 15-9 advantage. Gavin Morowitz received a forfeit at 160 to even the match at 15, then Trevor Wilson earned arguably the biggest win of the night with a pin of previously-unbeaten Jokiah Sewell in 1:40.
Wilson reached the 100-win mark for his career earlier in the evening in a dual against Macon, a dual Hannibal won 63-12, but his dominant victory over Sewell brought every Pirate to their feet.
“Riding the emotion of getting his 100th win and that excitement and being able to turn around against Mexico and wrestle a kid who is extremely talented, then go out and get to our offense and where we are comfortable, get the takedown and get the cradle and secure it and finish him in the first period is outstanding,” Borgmeyer said.
Ryan Ross built off of that momentum at 195 with a similar pin victory over Caleb Prater in the second period to essentially seal the dual victory and the conference crown for the Pirates.
“We talk about it a lot in the room, just how we have to come together as a team, and they did,” said Borgmeyer, a former Pirate wrestler. “When I was wrestling at Hannibal we didn’t have a lot of that. We didn’t have a lot of depth. We were very close with what we had, but we didn’t have the depth to make a run at dual wins, much less conference wins. To be able to be a part of this and help these guys understand how fun this sport can be when we all come together and produce these team results is great.”
While the conference dual season is wrapped up, the Pirates still have plenty of growth left before the district meet on Feb. 13. Borgmeyer hopes the team takes this momentum and runs with it.
“It just goes to show we are right where we need to be right now,” Borgmeyer said. “We can still push. We have 36 days until districts and we have a chance to get one percent better each day. If all of our guys do that, there’s going to be good things coming in the future.”