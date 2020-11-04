ST. PETERS, Mo. — It was a tough night for Hannibal in the Class 3 District 7 boys soccer final against Fort Zumwalt South.
The Bulldogs struck first with two goals in the 4th minute and the Pirates were never able to recover, as Ft. Zumwalt South ran away with an 8-0 victory.
Hannibal (15-5) was unable to get much going offensively throughout the contest, but that was mostly due to an incredible game by the Bulldogs (19-4).
“Honestly, I’ve been doing this for 18 years and this is the best high school team I’ve ever seen,” Pirates coach Eric Hill said. “They were ranked No. 3 in the nation earlier in the year and I think we found out why.”
Riley Gibbs put the Bulldogs ahead 1-0 with his goal in the 4th minute, then Brayden Bresler scored 40 seconds later to put the Pirates behind 2-0 early.
“They were timing it perfectly,” Hill said. “They had a lot of one-two punch hitting each other in stride ... it’s not our defense’s fault and it’s not our goalkeeper’s fault.”
The Bulldogs added two more goals from Karson Gibbs within three minutes to take a 4-0 advantage midway through the first half.
Connor Lovell and Dillon Rich scored goals late in the first half to give the Bulldogs a 6-0 lead going into halftime.
The Pirates were able to keep the Bulldogs from scoring most of the second half. Near the end of the game, Brendan Owens scored and Lovell added his second goal of the game for the final 8-0 line.
Hannibal finished as North Central Missouri Conference champions and was riding an 11-game winning streak prior to their lost in the district finals.
Hill told the team after the game it was a tough loss, but he was proud of them.
“We rattled off 11 wins in a row and I think we ran into the team that will be eventual state champions in the district championship game,” Hill said. “There are going to be some great memories from this season. I think a lot of that has to do with the (team’s) character and the way these guys worked so hard all year.”