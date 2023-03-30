Dryden 3.29.jpg

Hannibal’s Colton Dryden (16) singles in the first inning of the Pirates game against the Elsberry Indians on Wednesday in Hannibal.

 H-W Photo/Mathew Kirby

HANNIBAL, Mo. -- Hannibal baseball is beginning to hit their stride after a 1-5 start, winning three of their last five games now after Thursday’s 6-4 home win over North Central Missouri Conference foe Mexico.

After a game where the Pirates struggled to score their first run in the first three innings against Elsberry on Wednesday, it was a different story Thursday night as they jumped on the Bulldogs early with key double and triple hits putting them up 3-0 after the first inning.

