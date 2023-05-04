HANNIBAL -- It was senior night for Hannibal High School baseball with Evan Harsell and Alex Friday being honored pregame in front of their teammates, coaches, friends and families Thursday night.
The Pirates would end senior night on a positive note as well with a 4-1 home win over Macon at Veterans Sports Complex.
Harsell spoke on getting a big win over a good opponent on night for him and his fellow senior teammate Friday.
“It was special considering it being senior night, and we knew we had a good opponent coming in here, so we knew we had to come out here and do our job," said Harsell. "Picking up that first run kind of carried the momentum the rest of the game."
Harsell pitched all seven innings with five strikeouts for the Pirates to earn the win, allowing four hits, two walks and one run. He also went 1-for-3 at the plate.
After a scoreless first inning, sophomore second baseman Colton Dryden would put Hannibal on the board with a homer in the bottom of the second to put the Pirates up 1-0. They would soon pull away in the next inning.
Hannibal head coach Ian Hatton talked about how important Dryden's home run was given the fact that they've struggled putting up early runs on the board this season.
"We knew we were going into a game against one of the best teams we've faced all year and one of the best pitchers we've played, so for Colton to get that home run, it really gave us momentum the rest of the game," said Hatton. "It was a big swing for a guy who has been getting hot at the right time, so I'm really proud of Colton for that and helping us get this win."
With two on base for the Pirates, junior infielder Kane Wilson would hit an RBI double followed by an RBI single from junior third baseman Ryan Ross resulting in runs from Wilson and sophomore catcher Waylon Anders.
After four innings, Hannibal led Macon 4-0 in route to a shutout win, but Macon would finally put one on the board in the top of the fifth. The Pirates would finish off the Tigers in the final two innings, earning the win returning back to .500 on the season. Friday was proud of how his team stuck together and earned a big win over the Tigers.
“It was a good win overall as a team," said Friday. "I didn’t perform the best at the plate but you’ll have that some days but overall we stuck together, kept everything in front of us and played well."
Freshman first baseman Cooper Scott went 1-3, with a double and one run on the night.
Wilson went 2-3, with a double, one RBI and one run.
Dryden went 1-2, with a home run, an RBI and one walk.
Ross went 1-3, with two RBIs.
Hatton highlighted the impact both Harsell and Friday have had on the program during their four years playing for Hannibal.
“These guys have been great for our team, they’re four-year guys, they had to go through the covid year and they both came back, worked tirelessly, there always around in the offseason, great teammates and they deserved a moment like this at home on senior night against a great opponent which makes it even better,” said Hatton. “I’m very proud of those guys with their commitment to the team especially through all the ups and downs this year when things could’ve gone bad they along with our team as a whole all stuck together and continued to compete and never give up, so I’m very proud of where our program stands because of them.”
Up next for Hannibal (14-14) will be the Palmyra/QND baseball slam with Palmyra being the opponent on Friday at 6:30 p.m. at Flower City Park.
Hatton gave his final thoughts on the team's win tonight and keeping the same mentality going into tomorrow's matchup.
“If there was ever a game to build on it was tonight, we played as well as you possibly can defensively," said Hatton. "We got one of the best pitching performances we’ve gotten all year from a senior on senior night, I'm very proud of Evan for that. The mentality won’t change tomorrow, the competitiveness won’t change it’s a game we know and think we should win, so we’ve got to continue to get better each and every pitch, every play and keep that same kind of intensity and focus we had tonight.”
