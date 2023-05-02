KIRKSVILLE, Mo. -- Hannibal earned the North Central Missouri Conference boys golf championship during the conference meet at Kirksville Country Club on Tuesday.
Hannibal had a combined team score of 342 in Tuesday's conference meet.
Pirates junior Quinn Thomas had the team's low score at 75.
Hannibal freshman Kyle Locke was second with a score of 81.
Rounding out Hannibal's five were senior Jack Parker at 92, sophomore Jackson Karr at 94 and senior Luke Koester at 94.
Up next for Hannibal is a the Class 4 District 2 meet at the Golf Club of Wentzville at 8:30 a.m. on Monday.
Big second inning leads to Saukees win over Indians
Many teams don't score 12 runs in a game, let alone an innning.
Pittsfield scored 12 runs during the second inning to secure a 19-4 win in four innings over Payson Seymour in Tuesday's home baseball game.
Zayne Knight earned the win on the mound for the Saukees after going four innings with seven strikeouts; while allowing six hits, two walks and three earned runs.
Saukees first baseman Brennan Tomhave went 2-for-3 with a double, stolen base, four runs and three RBIs.
Pittsfield third baseman Draven Puterbaugh went 2-for-3 with a stolen base, three runs and an RBI.
Saukees designated hitter Luke Archer went 2-for-2 with a walk, three runs and four RBIs.
Pittsfield left fielder Konner Allen went 1-for-2 with a walk, run, double and three RBIs.
Indians starting pitcher Richie Martin lasted only an inning after allowing one hit, five walks and four earned runs. Three other Payson Seymour hurlers pitched in relief.
Payson Seymour center fielder/catcher Ashton Ertz went 1-for-2 with a double and two RBIs.
Up next for Payson Seymour (5-14) is a road game against Camp Point Central (9-10) at 4:30 p.m. on Wednesday.
Up next for Pittsfield (18-3) is a home game against Routt (23-1) at 4:30 p.m. on Wednesday.
Chargers even up record
Illini West defeated Havana 8-5 in Tuesday's home baseball game.
Max Kinnamon earned his first career varsity win on the mound after going 4.1 innings with six strikeouts and three earned runs.
Nick Johnson went 2-for-4 with a triple, walk, two run and an RBI.
Carter Chapin went 1-for-3 with two runs, two stolen bases and an RBI. He also earned his first career save on the mound.
Up next for Illini West (10-10) is a road game against West Prairie at 4:30 p.m. on Friday.
Illini West defeats Payson Seymour
Illini West defeated Payson Seymour 11-1 in five innings during Tuesday's road softball game.
Madalyn Boyer pitched five innings with three strikeouts to earn the win in the circle, while also goign 1-for-3 at the plate with three RBIs.
Kennedy Gunning went 3-for-3 with two RBIs for the Chargers, while Allison Incenogle went 2-for-3 with three RBIs.
Megan Kirby went 2-for-2 with a run for the Indians, with Samantha Hugenberg getting the only other hit for Payson.
Illini West (14-10) will host West Hancock (5-3) in its next game at 4:30 p.m. on Thursday.
Payson Seymour (9-18) will host Pittsfield (7-13) in its next game at 4:30 p.m. on Thursday.
Marion County falls to Higbee
The Marion County baseball team fell to Higbee 16-1 in Tuesday's road baseball game.
Mustangs shortstop Joey Lagemann went 1-for-2 with a run, while third baseman Root Cheney went 1-for-1 with an RBI.
Wyatt Tuley started the game for Marion County and only made it a third of an inning. Porter Britt and Paden Olson pitched in relief.
Marion County (4-10) will host Novinger (1-14) in its next game at 5 p.m. on Friday.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.