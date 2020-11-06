HANNIBAL, Mo. — Tyler Hardy earned a breather.
After dodging tacklers as he zig-zagged from one sideline to the other and turned a bottled-up pass play into a 59-yard gain, Hardy collapsed onto a steel bench on the Hannibal football team’s sideline attempting to catch his breath.
“Very tired at the end of that one,” Hardy said.
It only took a moment or two for him to recover.
Meanwhile, Mexico never did.
Damien French scored on a 4-yard run on the next play for a two touchdown lead and the Pirates trampled the Bulldogs 42-0 Friday night at Porter Stadium to reach the Class 4 District 4 championship game next week.
Second-seeded Hannibal (7-2) will travel to top-seeded Moberly (8-1) in a rematch of the Week 7 battle in which the Spartans won 14-13. Moberly beat Kirksville 55-14 in the other district semifinal.
“We’re going to watch a lot of film on them and study how they do everything,” French said. “It’s about staying focused.”
Focus wasn’t an issue Friday night.
Hannibal needed six plays on the game’s opening drive to take the lead as Aneyas Williams scored on a 3-yard run. French did the bulk of the work to set that up, running four times for 39 yards with three carries of 11 yards or more.
“We wanted to come out and play our hardest the first drive and let them know what we were capable of,” French said.
The defense followed suit. The Pirates forced the Bulldogs to go three-and-out on their first possession and stymied Mexico’s second effort as defensive linemen DaReal Perry and Xavion Washington both had stops in the backfield, including Washington swallowing up a reverse on third and 8.
“It was all about our kids playing together,” Hannibal coach Quentin Hamner said. “Our team motto is ‘Play hard, play smart, play together.’ Ultimately, that’s what it was. We had no turnovers. The things that we preach and teach every day, our kids listen to and came through tonight.”
It played out that way from start to finish.
Hannibal built a 27-0 lead by halftime as Williams caught a pass from junior quarterback Courtland Watson deep down the middle of the field and turned it into a 72-yard scoring play, and after defensive end Brady Zimmerman recovered and returned a fumble to the Mexico 32-yard line, French powered his way into the end zone for a 1-yard score to finish a seven-play drive.
“I’ve got a team behind me that did their job, and that made it easy for me to do my job,” said French, who finished with 74 yards on 12 carries.
It helps having a line that paves the way for more than 10 yards per play overall.
“They were amazing,” French said.
The defense did it’s share, too. The Pirates turned the Bulldogs over on downs late in the first quarter, created one turnover and stonewalled Mexico after it drove 74 yards in 18 plays on the final possession of the half. Hardy’s sack of Bulldogs quarterback Ty Sims on first down from the 16 and Drake Dudley’s ability to swallow up Sims on a keeper on fourth and 2 kept the shutout intact.
Mexico was limited to 237 total yards and 4.3 yards per play, while senior running back Dante Billups, who came in with more than 1,000 yards on the season, was limited to 76 yards on 22 carries.
“We came together as one,” Hardy said.
That’s necessary this time of the season.
“This was one of our most complete efforts,” said Watson, who completed 5 of 7 passes for 142 yards in the first half in his first appearance in three weeks. “Now we’ll practice and work hard and get ourselves ready for the district championship.”