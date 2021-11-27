BONNE TERRE, Mo. — Hannibal is headed to the state title game after defeating North County 42-26 in the Class 4 state semifinal game on Saturday afternoon.
Hannibal (13-0) will face Smithville (12-0) in the Class 4 state final on Friday at 11 a.m. at Faurot Field in Columbia.
It was a hard-fought win for the Pirates, with the first quarter not going Hannibal’s way.
“It took us a little bit to get going,” said Hannibal coach Jeff Gschwender. “We just weren’t as sharp as I thought we would be coming out and ... a lot of it was probably because of the hype. I thought our kids did a great job of continuing to fight through adversity and making the plays when they needed it.”
It was another huge game for Hannibal sophomore running back Aneyas Williams, who combined for five touchdowns. Williams ran in two scores, while catching three touchdown receptions.
“Aneyas is Aneyas,” Gschwender said. “It just goes to show you if you find ways to get him the ball, it’s going to pay off.”
The Raiders opened up the scoring when quarterback Nolan Reed scored on a quarterback keeper early in the first quarter to put North County up 7-0.
Hannibal answered back when Courtland Watson connected with Williams for a 34-yard touchdown pass to tie the game after an extra point kick.
Reed scored on another quarterback keeper, a nine-yard touchdown run to put North County a 14-7 lead after an extra point kick.
The Pirates tied it two minutes into the second quarter when A.J. Thomas scored a touchdown on a four-yard run.
Hannibal was the beneficiary of two North County penalties in their next drive, a defensive penalty that negated a Pirate fumble and a pass interference penalty. The Pirates would score on a 32-yard touchdown run by Williams, to give Hannibal its first lead of the game at 21-14 after an extra point kick.
Williams then scored his third touchdown on a screen pass, which he took 53 yards to the end zone to put Hannibal up 28-14.
After a couple of Hannibal penalties, North County was able to get a late drive and kicked a field goal to close out the half that narrowed the Pirates lead to 28-17.
North County scored on its first possession of the second half with a short touchdown run by Clayton Chandler.
After the Raiders defense forced a turnover on downs by Hannibal, the Raiders went on a drive that culminated with a field goal, narrowing the Pirates lead to a razor-thin 28-26 margin midway through the third quarter.
The Pirates got into North County’s red zone, but Watson was intercepted by Raiders junior defensive back Andrew Civey.
“He knew as soon as he had that bad throw, he was really going to have to sharpen up,” Gschwender said. “A couple of things that has worked for us throughout the year with our option game and you get to this time of year and the defenses put a little more pressure on it. I think we tried to force some stuff early, but I think we did a good job of taking what they were giving us.”
Kaiser Greenwell sacked Reed to force a North County punt to limit the damage on the Raiders next possession.
Hannibal would capitalize, with Watson connecting with Williams for a 33-yard touchdown to give Hannibal a 35-26 lead after an extra point kick early in the fourth quarter.
During the extra point try, North County drew a penalty and Raiders head coach Brian Jones would be ejected from the game.
Pirates middle linebacker Ashton Watts recovered a fumble in the first play of North County’s next possession, but the Raiders came up with a stand in the red zone to deny Hannibal a score.
In the Raiders next possession, Watts would strip-sack Reed and Hardy came up with the fumble recovery for Hannibal.
“Our whole defense came up with some big plays when they really needed it,” Gschwender said. “Sometimes our offense fizzles a little bit. That’s how it’s been the whole year. Anytime our offense seems to struggle, our defense picks them right back up and gets the momentum going for us.”
Williams would rush for a 70-yard touchdown to effectively shut the door on North County’s chances with a little under three minutes remaining in the game.
“We’ll do what we have all year,” Gschwender said. “We learn what they do and teach and coach technique all year. We coach to the team that we are going to play. We fix all of the mistakes we have and we prepare for the next team.”
