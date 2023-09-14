HANNIBAL -- It was a tale of two halves during the cross river showdown between Hannibal and Quincy High on Thursday night at Veterans Soccer Field.
There was a flurry of offense during the first half and defense clamped down in the second half, with the Pirates coming away with a 3-2 win.
"It felt good," said Hannibal goalkeeper Clayton Neisen. "My defense was a huge part of it and they are just about every game. Really proud of them as well for locking down and helping me stay afloat.
The Pirates junior goalkeeper made 11 saves and neither of the two goals allowed were in live action and came off a penalty kick and a corner kick.
Hannibal head coach Eric Hill said he thought Neisen and the defense played well.
"Clayton made some really good saves and he snuffed out some opportunities before he had to make the save," Hill said. "On their crosses coming out strong, they got the corner kick and he grabbed the ball out of the air. We knew what we had in Clayton. I don't think a lot of other people around the area or our conference did. I said this last year, I think we have the second best goalkeeper in the conference and he just wasn't in the net."
The game was well-played and competitive for the entire matchup.
"Our kids showed a lot of heart," said QHS head coach Ron Bridal. "From the first whistle, we had opportunities all the way to the last whistle. So you can't hang your head about that. They didn't give up and they played the entire 80 minutes."
Hannibal took the lead nine minutes in when midfielder Austin Salerno off an assist by forward Bodie Rollins.
QHS tied it up nine minutes later when forward Josh Stupavsky scored on a PK.
The Blue Devils took a brief 2-1 lead when midfielder Trace Routh scored off a corner kick.
"I think Josh put himself in a dangerous position," Bridal said. "They took him to the ground and he was able to convert, so I was happy about that. Trace got it on the corner kick and really attacked it well. it was a highlight video kind of goal. Unfortunately, we couldn't keep that lead."
The Pirates did not let losing the lead keep them down for long.
"It's just about our energy," Neisen said. "We try to keep it up. We try to stay positive and it helps us push through and exceed past their score."
Three minutes later, Rollins punched in a goal off an assist from midfielder Kevin Westhoff to tie it up.
Those roles were reversed less than three minutes later when Westhoff scored off an Rollins assist from a corner kick to give the Pirates a 3-2 lead.
"It was nice to see the response to get out there and do what we needed to do to get that lead back before halftime," Hill said.
Despite the run of goal scoring during the first half, neither team was able to break through in the second half.
QHS goalkeeper Lucas Shepherd made five saves during Thursday's game.
"I think both teams did a much better job in the second half," Bridal said. "Neither team conceded a goal. I think we made the modifications we needed to make sure we got a shutout in the second half and they did the same unfortunately."
The Blue Devils made a late surge with Pirates defender Jared Locke making a great play to stop a QHS goal.
"I think we need to get our horn fixed because the defense was saying the clock was at zero for quite awhile before that cross even came in," Hill said. "Glad that didn't cost us. With as little time as there was, we needed to make sure we got the ball cleared out and we didn't do it as well as we needed to. Honestly, Quincy did a good job of putting pressure on us and getting that opportunity. Thank God for Jared Locke back there because he made the play of the game by not allowing that goal."
In the junior varsity game, Quincy defeated Hannibal 1-0.
QHS (2-7) will host Glenwood (4-2-2) in its next game at 12:30 p.m. on Saturday.
"We have Glenwood at home on Saturday, who are a defending (Class) 2A runner-up," Bridal said. "It should be a good battle and we look forward to hosting them at Flinn."
Up next for Hannibal (7-2) is a road game against Mexico (3-3) at 6:30 p.m. on Tuesday.
"We'll be looking forward to it and looking for another conference win," Neisen said. "Looking forward to all of our conference games this year and hopefully it will be tough."
