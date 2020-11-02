ST. PETERS, Mo. — In a defensive battle, Hannibal boys soccer coach Eric Hill is going to bet on his defense every time.
That bet paid off in the team’s playoff debut Monday.
The Pirates defeated Marshall 1-0 in their Class 3 District 7 opener at Fort Zumwalt South High School, with the Hannibal defense completely stymieing any Owls offensive threat, allowing just five total shots and only one on goal.
“The defense has been doing an excellent job. In a game like this where we were struggling to score, we were able to rely on our defense to keep us in it,” Hannibal coach Eric Hill said. “They really didn’t even cause (goalkeeper Parker Terrill) a whole lot of work, just because I feel like our back line, our five guys really that play back there, did so well, plus the midfield helping out.
“A big part of this win is on the shoulders of our defense.”
Hannibal (15-4) moves on to face host Fort Zumwalt South (18-4) in the district final after securing its 11th straight victory on Monday.
The Pirates and Owls battled to a scoreless tie through the first half, and the scoreboard remained empty until 10 minutes left in regulation. With Hannibal on the attack in its offensive third, Carson Westhoff saw the ball squirt to him on the left side and sent it to the middle for senior striker Trevauhn Jenkins.
“Trevauhn hit a nice one-time volley and hit it to the far post,” Hill said of Jekins’ game-winning goal. “Not quite upper-90, but definitely out of reach of the keeper. There wasn’t anything he was going to do about it.”
It was fitting for Jenkins to get the game winner.
“He busted his butt all night. His work ethic all night was exactly where we needed it to be from him,” Hill said. “He really put pressure on their defense and forced them into bad positions. We weren’t able to capitalize on a lot of them, but eventually he broke through.”
The offense struggled throughout the matchup as the Owls (8-10) allowed possession and penetration but not much else.
“We just weren’t clicking in the offensive third,” Hill said. “I thought we did a good job of maintaining possession, we moved the ball around well, we used our width to our advantage. That final little part we just did not connect like we need to.”
Ultimately Marshall had something to do with the offensive struggles as well.
“Instead of putting the blame necessarily on our offense, I think Marshall had a bit more to do with that,” Hill said. “Defensively they played really, really well too.”
Familiarity helped Marshall hold down a Pirates attack that has been scoring at will of late.
“Marshall did some man-marking and essentially tried to take Drew Porter out of the game as far as scoring goes, though Drew did a nice job of running the ball off for teammates and stuff like that,” Hill said. “Their gameplan was to make sure that he didn’t get the goals.”
That’s why Hill is grateful for players like Jenkins.
“It is nice this year that we have different guys that can step up in different moments,” he said.