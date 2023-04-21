HANNIBAL, Mo. -- It's been an up and down season for the Hannibal Pirates as they've had a combination of high and low moments this season, and Friday night was one of their highest of the season with an 11-1 win over Marshall.
This one lasted five innings as Hannibal would jump out to a fast start in the bottom of the first by scoring five runs after holding North Central Missouri Conference opponent Marshall to zero in the top half.
Hannibal wouldn't look back as they would only give up one run to the Owls in the top of the fourth inning.
Pirates head coach Ian Hatton talked about the type of mindset he wanted the team to come out with facing an opponent whose been struggling this season and was pleased with his team getting off to a fast start.
"This is a game we expected to win, but it's game that you have to come out with energy and get momentum early," said Hatton. "We're coming off a great win against Fulton and offensively we're starting to really come around. It's always good to get momentum early in a game, we got a big shutdown inning in the top of the first and put up five runs, so I'm proud of the effort and our focus we came out with tonight."
Hannibal junior pitcher Graysen Crabill had a great outing, going five innings, getting six strikeouts with allowing just two walks, three hits and one run.
Crabill talked about the team's all-around win over Marshall on Friday.
"We played good today," said Crabill. "We had 11 runs, defense did a good job made great plays we eliminated walks and played as a team today. We try to throw as many strikes as we can, we have a good defense out here so just letting them work and offensively we just want to get as many runs at the plate as we can."
Offensively Hannibal was just as potent across the lineup in securing the 11-1 win over the Owls to push their home record to 7-4 this season.
Freshman Tre Hoskins went 4-4 with a run, a double and four RBIs.
Junior Kane Wilson went 2-4 with two runs, a triple and one RBI.
Junior Ryan Ross went 2-3 with three runs, a double and two RBIs.
Sophomore Colton Dryden went 2-3 with two runs.
Seniors Alex Friday and Evan Harsell along with sophomore Waylon Anders all went 1-3, with one RBI, Anders scored a run as well.
Freshman Cooper Scott went 2-4, with two runs and a triple.
Hatton credited the pitching he got from Crabill today along with what needs to happen for his team to be more consistent and have more team performances such as what they displayed against the Owls.
"Graysen gave us another great outing, threw a lot of strikes, defense made plays and when Marshall did put the ball in play and get on base we did a great job limiting those plays, played a pretty clean game defensively," said Hatton. "It starts with the pitching and defense and sometimes we've struggled offensively to score runs. We've got to be more consistent in all phases, we haven't won more than two games in a row all year so we're in position to do that now and we know we got a big conference game coming up Monday that's important for us to get one step closer to the conference title again."
Hannibal (10-11) will look to even their record with conference foe Moberly (10-8) coming to town next Monday. The Pirates defeated the Spartans 7-4 back on March 28.
The Pirates have not won three games in a row this season but have an opportunity on Monday when they try to sweep Moberly 2-0 in the season series. Hatton knows his team will have to come out ready to go to face a motivated young Spartan team.
"Moberly is very young, but they're very talented across the board they have great young pitching, tough to get out at the plate so we know what's at stake," said Hatton. "That's a team that's going to come in motivated, we beat them earlier in the year, and it's going to take a whole team effort, we're going to be all hands-on deck for that one on Monday."
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.