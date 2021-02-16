HANNIBAL, Mo. — Jeff Gschwender is blessed to have a blueprint for coaching success thanks to his ties to two Hall of Fame coaches.
One he calls dad. The other he called boss.
Their influences will be visible as Gschwender takes over as the head coach of the Hannibal football program. After six years as an assistant, including serving as the Pirates’ offensive coordinator, Gschwender was selected from a deep pool of candidates to replace Quentin Hamner.
Hannibal athletic director Clint Graham made the news official Tuesday morning, and Gschwender will be formally introduced as the Pirates coach at a Wednesday press conference. He’s already communicated with the rest of the Hannibal coaching staff and held a Zoom meeting with the players prior to Tuesday’s announcement.
“It’s tough to tell when you’re Zooming with 35-40 kids at once, but they seemed pretty positive and excited,” Gschwender said. “I’ve had a great relationship with these kids, a lot of them since they were freshmen. I remember watching a lot of them when they were in junior high.
“It’s going to be a fun time. I think they’re excited.”
So is Gschwender, for good reason. He carries with him a legacy.
His father, Tony, is a 2007 inductee of the Missouri Football Coaches Association Hall of Fame after leading Louisiana to a 148-94 record over 24 seasons and the 1986 Class 1 state championship. He also coached under Hannibal’s Mark St. Clair, a 2017 MFCA Hall of Fame inductee who compiled a 185-66 record in 22 seasons at Hannibal.
“They share the same mentality when it comes to running a program,” Gschwender said. “They expect hard work. They expect you to be accountable. They do it the right way.”
Following that philosophy earned Gschwender this opportunity.
He served as the head coach at Bowling Green from 2012-14, compiling a 21-14 record after spending five seasons as an assistant with the Bobcats. He joined the Hannibal staff in 2015, and last fall, he helped engineer an offense that carried the Pirates to an 8-3 record and a Class 4 state quarterfinal appearance.
His loyalty, experience and intimate knowledge of the program couldn’t be overlooked.
“We are extremely excited to have Coach Gschwender take over as the new head football coach at Hannibal High School,” Graham said. “Coach Gschwender brings a ton of experience and enthusiasm to the program.”
He inherits a team chock full of talent.
The Pirates return all-purpose back Aneyas Williams, who earned second-team all-state honors as a freshman, to go with quarterback Courtland Watson and left tackle Caden Selle. Throw in safety Kaiser Greenwell and cornerback Markell Humphrey among the 16 starters returning.
“We obviously have some really high-level talent coming back, but we also have some high-level talent just getting to that verge of developing,” said Gschwender, who teaches business education and also is the head track coach. “When they get a taste of the field on Friday night more and more, they are going to get better and more hungry.
“That’s kind of evolved from the success we had last year. These kids, coming off last year’s success, are as hungry as I’ve ever seen them.”
Gschwender had a hand in developing that, as did many others. It was a collective effort of the coaching staff to keep the program on the right track when Hamner endured two different suspensions, which ultimately led to his dismissal.
Keeping the core of that staff together should produce great results in the future.
“Everybody takes ownership in what they’re doing,” Gschwender said. “When that happens, you get coaches who care about what’s going on, care about the kids. When those things happen, success is going to happen.”
Gschwender is committed to making that happen.
“It’s a great opportunity,” Gschwender said. “We’re talking about a storied program that has been successful for a really long time. Having the opportunity to take the reins and lead the kids and lead the community, I’m extremely excited. I’m very proud of where I am and who I work for, and I’m excited for the years to come.”