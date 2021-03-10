HANNIBAL, Mo. — Near the end of the first 30 minutes of the Hannibal wrestling team’s final practice before making the trip Thursday to Independence, Mo., ahead of the Class 3 Missouri state wrestling meet on Friday, Pirates coach Jacob Borgmeyer watched freshman Reign Creech work on a move with fellow freshman Tristen Essig and motioned junior Trevor Wilson to his side.
Wilson pulled Creech over and demonstrated an adjustment to the move Creech was working on, and Creech went back to practice the adjustment on Essig.
Had the state meet happened in the middle of February like it typically does, that interaction might not have happened. So, while it’s been nearly two weeks since Hannibal qualified five wrestlers in the sectional meet on Feb. 27, Wilson hasn’t minded the extra work.
“It’s been different, but I’ve kind of enjoyed it. It’s kind of brought the team together to act more as a team than just getting in there, do what we need to do and get out,” Wilson said. “We’ve actually come together as a team and worked together, unlike past years where everyone just kind of separates into their own little groups and isn’t actually there as one.”
That time to build as a team has helped bring bridge the gap between Wilson and senior Gavin Morawitz and freshmen Creech, Essig and Chad Culp.
“They give us pointers since they’ve been here for a little while,” Essig said. “They show us where to go at tournaments, what to do. Really they are just great leaders.”
Morawitz and Wilson don’t take that mentorship role lightly.
“I have kids in the room watching everything I do and wanting to be me,” Wilson said. “I’m like a brother to them.”
As the lone senior on the team, Morawitz has enjoyed his chance to shape the future of Hannibal wrestling.
“Being one of the older guys, you get to see them grow,” Morawitz said. “It’s just a cool thing to be a part of.”
Morawitz and Wilson both enter the state tournament with experience, with Wilson finishing as the Class 3 160-pound runner-up last year. They are also close in weight class, with Wilson at 170 and Morawitz at 160, and that makes both of them proud of the other’s success.
“We’ve been drilling partners since like middle school now, so we’ve been going at it for years,” Morawitz said. “Just seeing where we want to be and how we keep going at it, it’s amazing.”
The freshman trio have a similar camaraderie, with Creech at 106, Essig at 113 and Culp at 120.
“That’s what helps us get through it. We can always count on each other through everything,” Essig said. “Practice partners, always making each other work hard.”
And now, with the wrestling room down to just the five remaining state qualifiers, the younger Pirates have had more opportunities to absorb knowledge from Wilson and Morawitz.
“Having the freshman wrestling right beside us, they’re picking up on the little things that we’re doing that they are doing wrong, and that makes a huge difference,” Wilson said.
No one has quite experienced what Friday will bring, however, with the state meet condensed from its usual three-day event down to a single day of competition.
“It’s gonna be tough, but I think it’s definitely doable,” Wilson said. “You just have to have the right mindset.”
Wilson is the only Pirate that will start with a bye, as the other four will have to wrestle in the first championship round starting at 9:30 a.m. in Cable Dahmer Arena. Essig and Morawitz both had chances to receive byes but lost in their sectional championship matches.
“No one likes losing, especially me,” Morawitz said. “I’m looking to get that one back.”
For the freshmen, Friday provides their first chance to show what they are made of on the biggest stage.
“I already put in the work to get here, now all I’ve got to do is prove it,” Creech said. “I already made it through districts and sectionals, and I made it to state which is already a big accomplishment. Now I just have to prove that I’m good enough to be there.”
For Wilson, its a chance at redemption after falling in the 160 title match last season by a 5-4 decision.
“I’ve been wrestling for a while now and I’ve never won a state championship,” Wilson said. “Last year I was one point away from winning it, and since then I’ve been going off of everything I did wrong last year and fixing everything I did wrong.”
No matter the results on Friday, the Pirates their teammates have their backs.
“When it comes to the moment, we are there for each other,” Culp said. “Wrestling is one-on-one, but it’s still a team sport. We support each other.”