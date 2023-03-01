CHESTERFIELD, Mo. -- The season that hasn’t gone as they planned with a flurry of season-ending injuries, the Hannibal Pirates in the midst of a six-game losing streak entering Wednesday's Class 5 District 4 boys basketball quarterfinal.
The Pirates were unable to put an end to that streak, with Ft. Zumwalt South coming away with a 81-37 win.
Both teams came out fast and looked ready to play with the pace of the game being anything but slow.
But the Bulldogs relentless defense and outside shooting started to take control as they began pulling away, leading 21-8 causing a timeout by Hannibal with under three minutes left in the first quarter.
Hannibal head coach Marty Hull was proud of how his team came out but knew it would be a tough battle going forward being shorthanded.
“Overall I wasn’t terribly unhappy with the game," said Hull. "We started out the first four minutes pretty well, we’ve endured a lot of sickness the past couple weeks and I knew it would be tough for us to maintain that level of play due to Ft. Zumwalt’s depth.”
After the timeout, the Pirates continued to struggle handling Ft. Zumwalt’s transition play and perimeter shots.
FZS pushed their lead to 25 points after the first quarter ending with a half court alley oop basket putting them up 33-8.
The story of the first quarter followed into the second as Ft. Zumwalt held steady up 37-12 in complete control.
Hannibal as the game approached halftime seemed to show fatigue as opposed to Ft. Zumwalt’s endless energy as they played excellent basketball on both ends of the floor.
FZS ended the half up 47-19 as a struggling Hannibal team searched for answers as they headed into the visitor’s’ locker room.
Unfortunately, the Bulldogs kept their foot on the gas and continued their dominance into the second half, stretching their lead to 36 points midway through the 3rd quarter.
The Pirates did seem to play more under control offensively but the shots just weren’t falling enough to make any real headway on the scoreboard.
In the midst of a tough stretch, Coach Hull gave praise to the toughness his team kept showing as the game went on.
“I love the grit in our guys even being down by a large deficit," said Hull. "We had a lot of sophomores and juniors out there playing tonight. The best part about these moments for our returning players is now they got to see what level of basketball we have to play at when we’re at this point of the season playing good teams like we did tonight.”
FZS began to really excel in all facets of the game, capping off a resounding third quarter with a buzzer-beating three that brought their fans to their feet with their team up 69-25 entering the fourth.
The Pioneers were still fighting, digging deep for any last juice left in the tank but in the end couldn’t overcome the depth, offensive efficiency and defensive prowess of the Bulldogs.
After the loss, Hannibal assistant coach Josh Pickett was excited about what the team can learn from a loss like this and the new additions coming to next year’s team.
“Good thing is we have a lot of guys returning next year, most of our top scorers will be back and new players as well coming up,” said Pickett. "We have a strong, mentally tough group that I know will be hungry to get back to work in the summer and improve as a team especially going out in a game like this so I’m excited to see what we’ll look like going forward.”
Hannibal finishes the season with a 8-18 record and will graduate Dae'Shon Glasgow, Haden Robertson, Jacob Hickman, Drew Porter, LaPrince Durking, Kasen Sherwood and William Waelder.
The Pirates will return All-Conference guard Mason Hull, as well as promising players such as C.J. Anderson and Thomas Janes, who will be seniors next year.
