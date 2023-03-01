Glasgow Jan 27.jpg

File photo of Hannibal senior Dae’Shon Glasgow (1) laying the ball into the basket during the Pirates game against the Kirksville Tigers on Friday, Jan. 27 in Hannibal. 

 H-W Photo/Mathew Kirby

CHESTERFIELD, Mo. -- The season that hasn’t gone as they planned with a flurry of season-ending injuries, the Hannibal Pirates in the midst of a six-game losing streak entering Wednesday's Class 5 District 4 boys basketball quarterfinal.

The Pirates were unable to put an end to that streak, with Ft. Zumwalt South coming away with a 81-37 win.

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.