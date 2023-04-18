MEXICO, Mo. -- In the first of three North Central Missouri Conference showdowns this week, Hannibal fell to Mexico in a road baseball game on Tuesday.
Pirates left-handed starting pitcher Evan Harsell went six innings with three strikeouts and gave up two runs.
Ryan Ross collected three hits for Hannibal, while Colton Dryden had two hits.
Hannibal (8-11) will host conference foe Fulton (7-3) in its next game at 5 p.m. on Wednesday.
Hannibal soccer rebounds with win over Kirksville
The Hannibal girls soccer team put a disappointing home weekend tournament behind them on Tuesday, defeating North Central Missouri Conference foe Kirksville 5-0 on the road.
Sophomore forward Abbie Martin picked up a hat trick and had an assist.
Freshman forward Kegan Greening scored Hannibal's other two goals.
Ashley Davis and Matti Harvey each had an assist.
Ava Turner and Addison Friday combined for a shutout in goal.
Hannibal (7-6) will host Jefferson City (5-4-1) in its next game at 5 p.m. on Thursday.
Wildcats, Trojans split doubleheader
Hannibal-LaGrange University and Culver-Stockton College split a softball doubleheader at HLGU Field on Tuesday.
The Wildcats won the first game 14-2 in five innings, while the Trojans won the second game 6-5.
Alle Thompson went 4-for-4 with three runs and four RBIs for the Wildcats in the first game. Sophia Ashby went 3-for-3 with three run and a solo home run.
Anita Kraus went 2-for-3 with a double for HLGU in the first game.
Emma Roseberry earned the win in the first game after going three scoreless innings with six strikeouts.
Sierra Adkins was the losing pitcher in the first game after going 2.1 inning with no strikeouts and allowing eight hits, no walks and six earned runs.
Kraus went 2-for-3 with a run, double and two RBIs in the second game for the Trojans. Sydney Miller went 2-for-3 with two run and an RBI.
Katelyn Felt went 2-for-5 with two run and an RBI in the second game for C-SC. Rosa Anquiano went 2-for-3 with a walk, double and two RBIs.
Emily Bohm went 4.1 innings with six strikeouts for HLGU and was the winning pitcher. She allowed four hits, six walks and three earned runs.
Kenzie Guilfoyle went 3.2 innings and one strikeout for C-SC and was the losing pitcher.
Culver-Stockton (16-26) will play at Grand View in it next game on Saturday, a doubleheader that will begin at 1 p.m.
HLGU (13-29) will host Stephens College for a doubleheader on Wednesday, with the first game starting at 3 p.m. It will be senior day for the Trojans.
Saukees shut out Pleasant Hill
The Pittsfield baseball team defeated Pleasant Hill 16-0 in four inning in Tuesday's road baseball game.
Konner Allen earned the win on the mound after going two scoreless innings with three strikeouts. He also hit a solo home run.
Brennan Tomhave went 2-for-3 with two runs, a double and an RBI, while Justin Pennock went 2-for-2 with a run, double and four RBIs.
Pittsfield (12-3) will host Jerseyville in its next game at 4:30 p.m. on Friday.
Brown County routs Triopia
The Brown County softball team defeated Triopia 14-4 in five innings at home on Tuesday.
Cyrah Dunlap went 3-for-4 with a double, three run and three RBIs. Ashley Markert went 2-for-4 with a run, home run and four RBIs.
Addy Jones earned the win in the circle after going five inning with six strikeouts; while allowing four hits, six walks and three earned run.
Brown County (10-5) will host Griggsville-Perry in its next game at 4:30 p.m. on Thursday.
Illini West softball shuts out Unity
Illini West defeated Mendon Unity 8-0 in a road softball game on Tuesday.
Madalyn Boyer earned the win in the circle after pitching a complete game with six strikeouts. She also went 2-for-3 with an RBI.
Kaelyn Ferrill and Elly Krieg both went 2-for-4 with an RBI.
Illini West (11-8) will host Barry Western in its next game at 4:30 p.m. on Monday.
