Harsell 4.3.JPG

Hannibal left-handed pitcher Evan Harsell winds up in his delivery during a game on Monday, April 3 against Kirksville at Hannibal Veterans Baseball Field.

 H-W Photo/Mike Thomas

MEXICO, Mo. -- In the first of three North Central Missouri Conference showdowns this week, Hannibal fell to Mexico in a road baseball game on Tuesday.

Pirates left-handed starting pitcher Evan Harsell went six innings with three strikeouts and gave up two runs.

