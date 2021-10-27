Pirates football earns 19 All-Conference selections

HANNIBAL, Mo. -- The Hannibal Pirates went undefeated in the regular season and the North Central Missouri Conference champions were awarded 19 All-Conference selections on Wednesday.
Making the First Team All-Conference for Hannibal on offense were quarterback Courtland Watson, running back A.J. Thomas, offensive lineman Caden Selle, offensive lineman Kanye Washington, tight end Kaiser Greenwell and at-large pick Aneyas Williams.
Making the First Team All-Conference for Hannibal were defensive lineman Brady Zimmerman, defensive lineman Rommel Pinner, linebacker Ashton Watts, linebacker Tyler Hardy, Greenwell as a defensive back, Williams as a defensive back and defensive back Markahl Humphrey.
Second Team All-Conference selections for Hannibal included Hardy as a running back, offensive lineman Austin Wilhoit, offensive lineman Ryan Ross, wide receiver DaeQuan Powell, defensive lineman Kane Wilson and defensive back Jack Parker.
Rounding out the First Team All-Conference offensive selections included Marshall running back Axavier Reed, Mexico running back Michael White, Mexico running back Andrew Runge, Kirksville offensive lineman Owen Fraser, Fulton offensive lineman Curtis Humphreys, Mexico offensive lineman Kendyr Taylor, Kirksville wide receiver Brandon Baumgartner, Fulton wide receiver Walker Gohring, Moberly wide receiver Martez Nabors, Kirksville kicker Rileigh McClain and Fulton punter Josh Reams.
Rounding out the First Team All-Conference defensive selections included Fraser as a defensive lineman, Kirksville defensive lineman Bryce Kertz, Mexico defensive lineman Deacon Haag, Marshall linebacker Zach Martinez, Kirksville John Behnen, White as a defensive back, Kirksville defensive back Jaden Ballinger and Reams as an at-large selection.
Rounding out the Second Team All-Conference offensive selections included Kirksville quarterback Isaac Danielson, Mexico running back Anthony Shivers, Kirksville running back Landon Yardley, Marshall offensive lineman Owen Kiso, Kertz as an offensive lineman, Haag as an offensive lineman, Moberly tight end Gabe Flood, Moberly wide receiver Demarcus Gilson, Marshall defensive back Dylan Arends, Ballinger as an at-large selection, Mexico kicker Ty Sims and Martinez as a punter.
Rounding out the Second Team All-Conference defensive selections included Kiso as an defensive lineman, Fulton defensive lineman Cameron Schafer, Moberly defensive lineman Beau Garrett, Taylor as a defensive lineman, Mexico linebacker Morgan Grubb, Kirksville linebacker Drew Chrisman, Moberly linebacker Devon Huff, Fulton linebacker Josh Dunmire, Gilson as a defensive back, Gohring as a defensive back, Fulton defensive back Paul Houf and Marshall at-large selection Rowdy Souder.
Hannibal won the NCMC with a 5-0 conference record and a 9-0 overall record. Kirksville (4-1, 6-3) was second, Mexico (3-2, 7-2) was third, Moberly (2-3, 2-7) was fourth, Marshall (1-4, 2-6) was fifth and Fulton (0-5, 0-8) was sixth.
