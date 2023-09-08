HANNIBAL, Mo. -- Last year, the Hannibal Pirates came up short in a tough battle with the Trojans in Troy after after waiting out a ninety-minute lightning delay.
This year the Pirates were looking to get revenge at home on their own turf with a 34-28 win.
“Troy is a great team and they are going to make plays," said Hannibal head coach Jeff Gschwender. "They are very well coached. Our kids did a great job of understanding that and keeping their composure. Offensively just taking what they gave us. We had a lot of stuff planned for a lot of adjustments we assumed they were going to make, but the stuff we were doing was working, so we didn’t veer away from it.”
On the Pirates opening possession of the game, they would have several runs by Aneyas Williams and Mike Ferreira to move the Pirates down the field. However, back-to-back penalties for the Pirates would force them to punt the ball away.
The Trojans first possession of the game would need only five plays to find the end zone. Carter Dowell and Ethan Lollar would have several runs for the Trojans, but it would be quarterback Hunter Keene finding the end zone on a 20-yard run giving the Trojans the first score of the game 7-0.
Williams found the end zone for the Pirates on a 30-yard run, but the Pirates extra point would be blocked by the Trojans and the Pirates would trail 6-7.
Hannibal would continue to fight and run the ball down field with runs by Williams and Ferreira to end the first quarter and early in the second quarter.
Williams would run the ball for a 56-yard touchdown, however a late flag on the play against the Pirates for holding would bring the Pirates back. Two plays later, Ferreira would find the end zone for the Pirates on a 36-yard run this time giving the Pirates a 12-7 lead. Their 2-point conversion run would be no good.
The Trojans’ offense would respond to the Pirates by finding the end zone as well on their next possession only needing four plays to take a 14-12 lead.
Williams punched in a touchdown on a 10-yard run. The Pirates would attempt a two-point conversion throw attempt this time to Karter Reed and it would be good and take the lead back 20-14.
The Pirates offense had two plays before quarterback Waylon Anders threw the ball intended for Karter Reed and it was intercepted on the Pirates 40-yard line and Williams tackled the Trojan player on the Pirates 30-yard line.
The Trojans capitalized on that interception and took two plays to find the end zone with Keene finding the end zone on a 17-yard run putting the Trojans back on top of the Pirates 21-20 and headed into halftime.
Third quarter action found the Trojans offense coming out and being stopped by the Pirate defense. Ryan Ross and Trenton Cowden put pressure on the QB Keene and sacked him and forced a punt.
Williams would find the end zone for the third time with a two-yard run running behind lineman Ross and Noah Young for the touchdown. The two-point conversion pass would be good to Ferreira giving the Pirates the lead once again 28-21.
Trojans on their possession of the ball would be stopped by the Pirates defense. The defensive line would wreck the play by QB Keene and give the Trojans a loss of four yards at the Pirates own 33-yard line.
Hannibal got the ball back immediately and went to work again to find the end zone and work time off the clock. Williams and Ferreira continued to be a running game for the Pirates. Two flags were thrown, one against the Pirates and one against the Trojans for personal fouls. Xavier Amman for the Trojans got tossed from the game with 2 plus minutes to go in the third quarter and the remainder of the fourth.
To start the fourth quarter, the Pirates still had control of the ball and continued moving the ball and for the fourth time of the night Williams found the end zone for the Pirates on a seven-yard touchdown run to give the Pirates a 34-21 lead.
The Trojans would answer right back however and find the end zone, but not without the help of a penalty again against the Pirates for 25-yards for a blow to the head. Keene threw a 18-yard touchdown run would put the Trojans back in distance trailing 34-28.
“We new coming in the quarterback was an excellent player," said Hannibal assistant coach Chris Nicholas. "They were going to put the ball in his hands. Just proud of our kids. Resilience towards the end. Our staff said we have to win this on D. Great job by our coaches. Great job by our kids for finishing out the game. Just super proud of them all the way around.”
Williams had four carries for 233 yards and four touchdowns, while Ferreira had 31 carries for 152 yards and a touchdown.
Anders went 3-for-7 passing for 40 yards and an interception.
Kaisen McAfee and Tre Hoskins each had seven tackles for Hannibal, including a sack by Hoskins.
Hannibal (2-1) will play conference rival Fulton at 7 p.m. next Friday at Porter Stadium.
