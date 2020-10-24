HANNIBAL, Mo. — The Hannibal boys soccer team locked up the North Central Missouri Conference regular season championship on Saturday with a 4-1 victory over Marshall.
The Pirates won their eighth straight contest and improved to 7-2 in NCMC play. Every other team except Moberly has at least four conference losses, and Moberly currently has three. Even a loss to the Spartans in the NCMC finale next week wouldn’t be enough to unseat the Pirates, as Moberly missed games due to COVID-19 quarantine.
Drew Porter got the Pirates on the board early in the first half with a goal in the 12th minute on a rebound. Hannibal would go into halftime nursing its 1-0 lead.
Tristen Terrill made it 2-0 quickly in the second half, finding the back of the next in the 39th minute. Porter added a second goal in the 54th minute to make it 3-0, then Terrill scored again in the 58th minute to take a 4-0 advantage.
“We were very opportunistic on offense tonight,” said Hannibal coach Eric Hill, whose team outshot Marshall 18-4.
The Owls didn’t get anything going offensively until after the Pirates took a 4-0 lead. They eventually scored in the 75th minute after Hannibal had subbed most of its players out.
Hill was mostly impressed with how his defense showed up.
“The defense has been playing well this entire stretch,” Hill said of the eight-game winning streak. “(Sophomore goalkeeper) Parker Terrill is doing things that is stuff you see out of a veteran.”
Parker finished with three saves in the victory.