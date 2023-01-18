HANNIBAL, MO. — Hannibal boys and girls wrestling utilized Wednesday night’s dual against Hillsboro at Korf Gymnasium to focus on mid-season improvement.
The Pirates fell to the Hawks 67-5, falling to a team who is currently ranked No. 1 in Class 3 in the state of Missouri, 67-5.
“They’re extremely talented and match up well with us,” said Pirates head coach Jake Borgmeyer. “I know the team score looked ugly, but we were looking for those individual victories.”
Hannibal had two dominating wins from Riah Wigfall in the girls 120-pound weight class and Cody Culp in the boys 138-weight class.
Wigfall spared no time getting to business, pinning her opponent Lilly Kay in the first 15 seconds of the first period.
Culp dominated his competitor, Blake Jackson, winning by a technical fall before the end of the third period and finishing with a score of 16-0.
“It shows where I’m placed as a wrestler individually and as a team it shows us what we need to work on,” said Culp. “I could definitely improve on my win; gas-tank needs to be better and I need to work on being in neutral, moving my opponent and getting my angle.”
Tristen Essig, a two-time state placer, had a stand-out performance against Gavin Alexander, three-time state placer and former state champion.
“I knew it was gonna be a dog fight,” said Essig. “On neutral, I scored points and was dominant. He caught me in a bad position and it ended up not working out for me. Next time I wrestle him it will be a different outcome.”
Essig fell to Alexander in a 5-3 finish.
“It's a good test for us halfway through the year,” said Borgmeyer. “We are 12-3 in duals and that's pretty good considering that we give up points at a couple weights where we don’t have wrestlers.”
Borgmeyer is pleased with the teams standing at this point in the season.
“Our team is coming together well,” said Borgmeyer. “Our lighter-weights have been performing well all season and our upper-weights are getting better every week.”
Hannibal high school will face-off with Ft. Zumwalt North in its next meet on Thursday, Jan. 26, at the Panthers home gym.
