LEWISTOWN, Mo. -- Hannibal resembled the 1980s era St. Louis Cardinals under Whitey Herzog during Tuesday's road game against Highland.
The Pirates pilfered 16 stolen bases, while taking advantage of several errors to come away with a 14-0 win in five innings over the Cougars.
"We had as many steals tonight as we had in the last 10 to 15 games combined," Hatton said. "It's just all aggressiveness, but controlled aggression. I told the guys after the game we did a nice job on the bases, taking what the defense gave us and making good decisions."
Tuesday's win ended a two-game losing streak for Hannibal, who fell to Quincy Notre Dame 12-5 on Saturday and Elsberry 9-8 on Monday.
"Elsberry was tough last night," Hatton said. "We gave ourselves a chance to win and fell a little short in the bottom of the seventh, but did a nice job of competing. The energy from the end of last night's game carried over to tonight. It's all about opportunities and we got to take advantage of everyone we get."
Hannibal scored at least one run in all five innings of play, including five runs in the fifth inning.
Highland was limited to just three baserunners and was unable to advance to even third base, let alone home plate.
"We gave up seven earned runs out of 14 and we just talked about effort," said Highland head coach Jeff Oenning. "At a certain point, I feel like some of the balls hit we could have gotten too. (Hannibal) is a good team. They've got good pitching."
Although Highland has been working a lot on pickoffs, they were unable to slow down Hannibal's running game.
"(Hannibal) have very good baserunners that time pitchers really well," Oenning said. "We were talking about some of our bench kids about watching how they do that. We get that rhythm where we need to change up our delivery a little bit where it's not so predictable where they can go. They are very good at what they do."
Ryan Ross got the win on the mound in a rare start for the junior right-hander.
Ross went all five innings with his shutout with seven strikeouts and just two hits and one walk allowed.
"(Ross) done real well in his start tonight," Hatton said. "It was exactly what we needed. It was focused. I'm really proud of the fact that a guy who's not a starter was able to throw strikes consistently and get the guys to swing at it. He kept a good pace and did a really nice job of making sure we avoided walks."
Highland starter Zander Johnson lasted just an inning-plus, being pulled in the second after loading the bases. He had no strikeouts and allowed three walks, three hits and one earned run.
Cooper Bliven was only able to record one out in the second inning and was pulled in favor of Devin Stutsman.
Stutsman had the most success of the four pitchers Highland used, going 2.2 innings with two strikeouts and allowing eight walks, two hits and four earned runs.
"Devin struggled at Canton last night," Oenning said. "He threw about 15 pitches before I pulled him. Last night he wasn't on and tonight he was on and a little bit more relaxed. That's the main thing was being relaxed and throwing strikes."
Wyatt Evans pitched the fifth inning and allowed three hits and three earned runs.
Cooper Scott was a sparkplug for Hannibal out of the leadoff spot, going 3-for-3 with a walk, three runs and five stolen bases.
"Cooper has been solid for us all year in that leadoff spot," Hatton said. "He does a really nice job of working long counts and making pitchers work and fighting off tough pitches. For him to be able to get on consistently tonight to get the offense going was a big deal."
Alex Friday went 2-for-3 with a run, four stolen bases and an RBI for the Pirates.
Ross went 1-for-4 with a double and two RBIs.
Bodie Rollins went 1-for-3 with a stolen base, walk, double, two runs and an RBI for Hannibal.
Colton Dryden went 1-for-2 with two walks, a stolen base, run and two RBIs.
Hannibal emptied its been in the fifth inning with Konnor Asbury, Alex Arthaud and Aaron Daughtery getting hits and Patrick Arthaud drawing a walk.
"It's always nice to get everybody in the game," Hatton said. "Those guys in the dugout are always there supporting the team and they deserve moments like that. I'm really happy for the fact once they got their opportunities, we ended up with three hits and a walk."
Johnathon Hager and Seth Evans got the lone hits for Highland.
Highland (6-11) will face Mark Twain (2-17) in the opening round of the Class 3 District 6 tournament at 6 p.m. on Monday, May 15 at South Shelby High School.
"We got the next four days to practice," Oenning said. "We talked after the game about how there's still spots open if somebody wants it. We'll see how practice goes and see who steps up."
Hannibal (16-16) will host Payson Seymour (5-17) in its final regular season game at 5 p.m. on Wednesday.
"Payson is always a tough team right across the river," Hatton said. "We are really happy to be have a home game as our last regular season game. We are looking forward to the challenge to getting win number 17 and getting some more momentum heading into districts."
