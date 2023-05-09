LEWISTOWN, Mo. -- Hannibal resembled the 1980s era St. Louis Cardinals under Whitey Herzog during Tuesday's road game against Highland.

The Pirates pilfered 16 stolen bases, while taking advantage of several errors to come away with a 14-0 win in five innings over the Cougars.

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.