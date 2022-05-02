HANNIBAL, Mo. — It was an unconventional win, but Hannibal will take it after defeating Bowling Green 9-1 at Clemens Field on Monday.
The Pirates only had two hits, taking advantage of seven walks and five errors by the Bobcats. Hannibal also combined for five stolen bases.
“We told our guys there’s no such thing as a bad win,” said Hannibal head coach Ian Hatton. “Especially this time of year when you are looking forward to the postseason. We were very pleased with the base running and very pleased that we were able to take advantage of those mistakes.”
It was also a quality win against a Bowling Green team that entered Monday’s game with an 11-2 record.
“Bowling Green is good and they are a quality team,” Hatton said. “They threw a good pitcher out there to start. They can swing it. Their lineup put the ball in play, but again give credit to our guys. Great job in the field tonight.”
Hannibal right-hander Aaris Stolte was sharp from the start of the game, getting a complete game win with seven strikeouts.
Although Stolte scattered 10 hits, he did not allow any walks and only one earned run.
“Aaris gave us a great outing as he has all year,” Hatton said. “Got some big strikeouts when we needed it. Stayed around the strike zone, avoided the walks and let the guys work in the field.”
The Pirate defense was crisp all game, getting three separate outs on Bulldog players attempting to take an extra base.
“We played about as well as you can (with the light rain),” Hatton said. “Lots of credit to the defense on a day like today, getting through some tough spots and making plays for our pitcher.”
Bobcats starting pitcher Kaden Chandler struggled with his control at the start of the game, walking the first five batters.
Later in the first inning, Cody Culp reached base on a fielding error by the Bobcats with the bases loaded, which allowed Kane Wilson and Ryan Ross to score. Hannibal had a 4-0 lead by the end of the frame.
Chandler would only last two innings and had three strikeouts; allowing no hits, five walks and four earned runs.
The Pirates put up another four runs in the fourth inning.
Bowling Green made a throwing error on a weakly hit ball by Thomas Janes that allowed Cody Culp and Braysen Douglas to score. Keaton Scott singled to score Janes, while Scott later scored on another Bobcats error.
Scott went 1-for-2 at the plate with two walks, two runs, two stolen bases and an RBI. He also threw out a Bowling Green runner attempting to steal second base.
“(Scott) has been great for us at the top of the lineup,” Hatton said. “Not always getting the hits, but he’s always on base and that’s a huge deal to start innings. Behind the plate, he’s an All-Conference caliber catcher. No doubt about that. He saves a lot of runs and guys from being able to move up on bases.”
Bowling Green scored its only run in the fifth inning when Zach Gibson hit a two-out double and was later driven in by a single from Chandler.
The Pirates scored its final run in the fifth inning when Alex Friday singled, stole second base and later scored on an error.
Hannibal (13-10) will host Clark County (7-7) in its next game on Tuesday at 5 p.m., with the Pirates hosting Senior Night.
“It’s another quality opponent,” Hatton said. “We’ve been telling the guys there’s no easy games down the stretch and there aren’t going to be any easy ones in the postseason.”
