HANNIBAL, Mo. — What took place Friday night is what the Hannibal football team’s coaching staff envisioned could happen any given Friday night.
The Pirates played with precision, power and purpose.
Do that again next Saturday and the third trip to the state semifinals in program history is possible.
Junior quarterback Courtland Watson completed more than 75 percent of his passes for the fifth time this season in the 48-13 victory over Moberly in the Class 4 District 4 championship game at Moberly’s Dr. Larry K. Noel Spartan Stadium.
Senior tailback Damien French rushed for a season-high 226 yards and four touchdowns, while freshman all-purpose back Aneyas Williams caught another touchdown toss, giving him a team-leading 18 total touchdowns. And the offensive line was stout, paving the way for 6.6 yards per carry.
“The coaches really prepared us well,” said Watson, who will lead the Pirates against MICDS at 1 p.m. next Saturday at Porter Stadium in the state quarterfinals. “We all know we have a shot to do something special. We’re all coming together as a team and focusing on every detail as much as we can.”
No group has focused on every little detail better than the offensive line.
“It was about our footwork,” junior tackle Caden Selle said. “Know the plays, know the counts and do everything right.”
When that happens, French and company run wild.
An all-state selection as a junior when he ran for 1,593 yards and 23 touchdowns, French hasn’t had to shoulder the load this season. He had 262 carries in 12 games last season – nearly 22 carries per game – but has just 141 in 10 games this season.
Part of the reason is more capable backs to share the carries. Junior running back A.J. Thomas has 395 yards on 95 carries, while Williams has 460 yards and eight touchdowns on 54 carries. Watson has 56 carries, 192 yards and two touchdowns as well.
Last year, Watson had 133 carries. No one else had more than 28.
“The great thing is we’ve been to use A.J. quite a bit so we haven’t had to lean on Damien,” said Jason Noland, Hannibal’s interim head coach. “We’ve been able to throw the ball a lot more successfully and get the ball to Aneyas in space and use (wide receivers) Joey Worthington and Drake Dudley. So we haven’t had to rely on him solely.
“The common thing I tell him before every game at this time of the season is to run like the man that you are, and he is.”
French hasn’t complained once about the decrease in workload or numbers. He simply continues to work toward being one of the best backs in program history. He heads into the state quarterfinal matchup on the verge of a third straight 1,000-yard season.
He has 952 yards and 17 touchdowns this season and 3,935 yards and 61 touchdowns in his career. French is averaging 6.7 yards per carry.
“He’s a very selfless player,” Noland said. “He wants other people to have the ball. He wants other people to have success. It’s great to see when he does run hard we can be that much more dangerous. Then you have Aneyas on the outside and Courtland throwing the ball and getting back to running the ball.
“When you’re balanced and you have a lot of weapons, you’re hard to play against.”