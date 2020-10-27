WARRENTON, Mo. — The Hannibal volleyball team wasn't itself when it tipped off against Union in the Class 4 District 7 semifinals on Tuesday at Warrenton High School.
The Pirates fell behind the Wildcats early in the first set and eventually trailed 16-9, in danger of dropping the first set of the postseason.
"We started off pretty slow," Pirates coach Megan Phillips said. "So I called a timeout and just kind of talked to them, and told them to take deep breaths and play our game on our side. They started talking and communicating, and we were able to start pulling it in."
Hannibal rallied to win 16 of the next 18 points to take the first set 25-18, and it carried that run all the way to a three-set sweep of Union 25-18, 25-12, 25-20. The Pirates (11-6-1) move on to face district host Warrenton (22-4) in the finals on Thursday.
Hannibal's defense was a huge factor in the semifinal victory, particularly the wall up front that accounted for seven total blocks. Kendel Locke, Courtney Locke and Kennedy Fitzgerald led the block party with two send-backs each, and Nora Hark got in on the action with a block as well.
"Our blocking game was pretty awesome tonight," Phillips said. "Kendel and Courtney are blocking up front together and they had some good blocks up front. Kennedy blocked really well in the middle for us tonight."
Hark was key offensively, too, with 32 assists on the night, and she recorded three aces, matching Kendel Locke for most on the team.
"(Hark) has been able to get to a lot of balls and our knockers were there tonight for her to be able to have good sets," Phillips said.
Bella Falconer was the biggest beneficiary of Hark's sets with a team-high 17 kills, and she had 14 digs defensively. Kate Maune also had 14 digs and added eight kills, and Allie Hull had 11 digs and two aces.
The Pirates played after the opening match between Warrenton and Pacific, so Phillips was able to scout her finals opponent well.
"Just kind of taking in stuff from tonight's game, (Warrenton) has some pretty good outside hitters," Phillips said. "So, we will work on more defensive things tomorrow. Making sure our serving is aggressive (because) they kind of struggled with their receive tonight."