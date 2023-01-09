PALMYRA, Mo. -- The Battle of Hwy. 61 was waged on Monday night at Palmyra High School that pitted the Panthers against it neighbors from the south, Hannibal.
Hannibal came away with a 45-30 win in the boys match, but there were highlights from both teams.
"Wins are always good," said Hannibal head coach Jake Borgmeyer. "I thought our varsity could have performed better. Giving up 30 points to Palmyra is definitely not what we wanted."
Hannibal had five mat wins and three forfeit wins.
By comparison, Palmyra picked up four mat wins and two forfeit wins.
"I think Hannibal is very tough," said Palmyra head coach Jeremiah Reed. "They have a lot of year-round wrestlers who are ranked in state. I think most of the matches we got beat in, we were expected to get murdered. Then, we had some good matches."
Palmyra hosted senior night, honoring its six seniors prior to the match.
"It's a special class of seniors," Reed said. "I do know we have more seniors than the basketball team, so that's pretty cool. All of them have worked pretty hard. The most important thing I'm looking at is what they'll do after high school."
Hannibal freshman Austin Brown pinned Palmyra sophomore Luke Lawson in the boys 106 match.
"Austin is having a great freshman year," Borgmeyer said. "That 106-pound weight class is kind of interesting at times, but he's an outstanding wrestler. He's one of the most technical wrestlers we've ever had. We meshed that style with the high school style of wrestling."
Hannibal junior Reign Creech defeated Palmyra freshman Kadon Timbrook by a technical fall in the boys 113 match.
Hannibal junior Tristen Essig defeated Palmyra freshman Tyler Spicknall in a 13-0 decision in the boys 126 match.
"I went out there and the kid fought hard," Essig said. "(Spicknall) didn't let me control the match. He made me work hard for the points. I didn't work out the way I wanted it to. It's going to give me something to look back on to improve upon later in the season."
Palmyra sophomore Brayden Pillars pinned Hannibal junior Peyton Elliot in the boys 144 match.
"Brayden Pillars beat the kid that he lost to last year," Reed said. "That's a pretty good thing."
Palmyra senior Collin Arch defeated Hannibal junior Koen Ramage by a technical fall in the boys 150 match.
"I felt that our 150-pound kid did a great job against Collin Arch," Borgmeyer said. "There's not much more you can ask from (Ramage). To fight all of those positions and try to slip away without a fall. I thought our kid fought hard, but he's Collin Arch."
Palmyra senior Ashton Hankins defeated Hannibal sophomore Lucas Hudson in a 7-5 decision in the boys 175 match.
Hannibal junior Noah Young pinned Palmyra senior Clayton Demming in the boys 190 match.
Palmyra senior Jose Juarez defeated Hannibal senior Matt Sydnor by a 5-0 decision in the boys 215 match.
"Jose had a pretty good win," Reed said.
Hannibal junior Ryan Ross pinned Palmyra sophomore Mike Thomas in the boys 285 match.
"Ryan has come a long way," Borgmeyer said. "Thinking back to him as a freshman and we saw some improvement last year. This year, he's coming into that heavyweight spot and owning it and wanting these matches to come down to him."
Earning forfeit wins for Hannibal were Korbin Howe (120), Chad Culp (132) and Cody Culp (138).
Earning forfeit wins for Palmyra were Talon Markley (157) and Wyatt Pults (165).
The Palmyra girls team defeated Hannibal 34-12, with the aid of several Hannibal forfeits.
"We have a small team," Reed said. "We are both trying to grow our programs. Some good matchups, but I would like to see our teams grow and get a little bit bigger so we can have a longer event than three matches."
Palmyra freshman Aira Hamilton defeated Hannibal sophomore Riah Wigfall by a 12-4 decision in the girls 120 match.
"Riah had a tough match with (Hamilton) at 120," Borgmeyer said. "She's a first-year wrestler who's doing really good for her first year. She's very timid at first and we are trying to get her to be aggressive and go out there and score points."
Hannibal sophomore Malika Sturm pinned Palmyra sophomore Riley Boatright in the girls 130 match.
Hannibal sophomore Sidney Zimmerman pinned Palmyra freshman Lily Sharrow in the girls 155 match.
"The first takedown I tried didn't work, so I had to recover from that," Zimmerman said. "Then, I tried an ankle kick and that worked. (Sharrow) was good and my calf wasn't as tight as it should have been, but I worked through it and got the KO."
Hannibal won all three boys junior varsity matches. Chase Youngwirth defeated Skeeter Kroeger in the 106 match, Peyton Pritchett defeated Kevin Gosney in the 126 match and Dallis Zimmer defeated Zeke Meyers in the 215 match.
Up next for Hannibal is a road dual against Mexico at 6 p.m. on Wednesday for both teams.
"We are chasing that conference championship," Borgmeyer said. "We are 4-0 in duals in our conference. We've got to finish it up in Mexico. If everyone does their job, we should be able to take care of business quickly and get that conference championship back to Hannibal."
Up next for Palmyra is a road quad meet at Moberly at 6 p.m. on Tuesday for both teams. Boonville and California will also take part in the meet.
"We are very busy," Reed said. "We can't run practice tomorrow, obviously. It's another match. It's basically a two-day tournament for us."
