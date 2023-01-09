PALMYRA, Mo. -- The Battle of Hwy. 61 was waged on Monday night at Palmyra High School that pitted the Panthers against it neighbors from the south, Hannibal.

Hannibal came away with a 45-30 win in the boys match, but there were highlights from both teams.

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.