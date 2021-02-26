There’s never been a longer path to the Missouri state wrestling tournament.
In a typical year, the culmination of the Missouri prep wrestling season takes place in the middle of February, with teams around the state gathering together for one massive season finale at Mizzou Arena on the University of Missouri campus in Columbia, Mo.
This year has been far from typical for all wrestlers in the Show-Me State because of restrictions and restructuring due to the coronavirus pandemic, and the unique season continues Saturday with the first-ever sectional wrestling meets. Both Palmyra and Hannibal bring eight qualifiers from the district meets on Feb. 13 into Saturday’s sectionals.
Keeping wrestlers motivated and ready over the two weeks between the district meets and Saturday’s sectional showdowns has been the biggest challenge for coaches.
“For these guys that have done it before, we should have been done last weekend,” Hannibal coach Jacob Borgmeyer said. “We’ve had to modify mid-practice some things that we’re doing to make sure that our bodies are right, our minds are right and we are actually still progressing and not going through the motions at this time of year.”
Palmyra already has a representative in the state meet with Panthers junior Dyoni Mundy placing second in the 122-pound bracket of last weekend’s girls sectional meet in Versailles, Mo.
“It’s really only the second year of having girls wrestling and we have our first state qualifier,” Palmyra coach Josh Buatte said. “That was probably by-far the best tournament I’ve seen her wrestle this year. She came out and wrestled extremely well and she is looking forward to state.”
Now the eight boys the Panthers bring to Saturday’s sectional — held in their home gym no less — are motivated to add to the count.
“We want to bring nine to state. That’s what they are all talking about, that’s the numbers they’re looking at,” Buatte said. “They said they’ve already got one and they just want to add eight more to it.”
While the Panthers have motivation, the Pirates are grateful for a chance to practice. The week of practice before the district meet was completely wiped out due to winter weather, and most of the week after the district meet practices canceled as well.
“I was talking to them before districts when we weren’t able to practice, and I said to them, ‘Guys, this is wrestling in a nutshell,’” Borgmeyer said. “’Everything that you do on your own are the results that you’re going to see. If you’re out there busting your butt on your own time, when nobody is watching and you’re not forced to, those are the results you’re going to get.’”
That self-motivation will be key for all participants in Saturday’s sectional meets, where the stakes have never been higher. Only the top three wrestlers from each weight class will qualify for the 91st MSHSAA State Wrestling Meet, held at Cable Dahmer Arena in Independence, Mo., this season starting March 9 with the girls state meet.
The only way to guarantee a spot at state will be to win a semifinal match or fight through the wrestlebacks and come out as the last man standing.
“Its way different, you just kind of have to roll with it and do what you’ve got to do,” Buatte said.
Palmyra had four wrestlers — Kaden Crane at 106, Brady Stevens at 126, Collin Arch at 132 and Luke Triplett at 220 — win their district brackets, and three others took at least third. That gives Palmyra confidence heading into a sectional meet that will consist of almost the same opponents as districts, but it also gives Buatte pause.
“That’s good and bad, because sometimes that can make you overthink things again,” Buatte said. “I don’t think our guys will. I think they are going to go out there confident and wrestle. Even the guys that weren’t champions, they want to come back and redeem themselves and wrestle better this weekend better than they did in the district meet.
“That’s kind of how we’ve been practicing all week, they’ve got something to prove and they want to come out and prove that they can be on that winning side as well.”
Hannibal comes in with three district champions — Tristen Essig at 113, Chad Culp at 120 and Trevor Wilson at 170 — and three district runners up in Reign Creech at 106, Koen Ramage at 138 and Gavin Morawitz at 160. The Pirates also had seven wrestlers finish third or better in districts, but Borgmeyer believes these two weeks to prepare for the sectional meet have been a blessing.
“Coming out of districts I don’t think we were where we needed to be. Part of that was on us and our training,” Borgmeyer said. “When I found out this was a three-part series I didn’t want to be coming out 100 percent at districts. I wanted us to have to fight in some matches that we probably should have easily won, because I didn’t want to go stagnant later on when it comes time for sectionals and state.”
Now, Borgmeyer has his Pirates chomping at the bit and ready to take on all comers.
“I couldn’t be happier across the board with where we are,” he said. “As far as everyone goes, we are all looking the best right now in practice that we’ve looked all year. That’s what we wanted.”
That doesn’t mean there still isn’t a massive challenge ahead with little room for error if wrestlers want to punch their tickets to state.
“You have to find a way to motivate yourself to go out and compete no matter what the circumstance is,” Borgmeyer said. “There’s a lot of great wrestlers out there that, if they take a loss, they are done. You see it at state every year, there’s a guy whose a hammer all year but takes a loss at state and either doesn’t medal, drops to sixth or doesn’t finish well because they can’t handle adversity.
“We have a lot of tough semifinal matches this weekend, we’re going to see what they are made of and what they are mentally made of in that match and after that match.”