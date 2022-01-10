HANNIBAL, Mo. -- Hannibal hosted Palmyra in a Monday wrestling match at Korf Gymnasium in a matchup between two local schools with differing levels of experience.
Experience won out and Hannibal came away with a 59-9 win, with the Pirates defeating the Panthers in 10 out of 12 matches.
"I thought all of our guys went out and wrestled hard," said Hannibal head coach Jacob Borgmeyer. "The ones that dominated I thought looked really good. We need matches like that to keep the confidence high going into these tough weekends we are going to have coming up."
Hannibal opened up the dual with five straight wins, four of them by falls.
"We've got a really young team," said Palmyra head coach Josh Buatte. "That's no excuse for the way some of them wrestled. At the same time, we are learning. They are picking up and trying to fix mistakes. They just need them pointed out and we just got to get back in the room and keep working hard."
Hannibal sophomore Reign Creech defeated Palmyra freshman Luke Lawson by fall in 3:09 in the 106 match to open up the dual.
Pirates sophomore Tristen Essig defeated Panthers sophomore Audrin McElvain in a technical fall in the 120 match.
Hannibal sophomore Cody Culp defeated Palmyra freshman Evan Pennewell by fall in 1:00 in the 126 match.
Pirates sophomore Peyton Elliot defeated Panthers freshman Brayden Pillars by fall in 1:21 in the 138.
Palmyra got their first win in the 145 match with junior Collin Arch continuing his domination of the sport. Arch defeated Pirates sophomore Koen Ramage by fall in 1:14 to remain undefeated at the high school level.
"In every match he comes out, he's going to wrestle to his highest potential and do what he needs to do to get a win," Buatte said. "That's just Collin. He's going to do that day in and day out."
Hannibal senior Trevor Wilson defeated Palmyra junior Jayden Sharrow by fall in the 170 match.
Pirates senior Ashton Braden defeated Panthers junior Jose Juarez by fall in 3:46 in the 195 match.
Braden's win gave Hannibal its sixth win by fall against Palmyra.
The 220 match between Palmyra senior Luke Triplett and Hannibal senior Brady Zimmerman was a hard-fought match that was interrupted by a leg injury to Zimmerman.
Zimmerman would finish the match with Triplett winning by a 5-0 decision.
"Luke's been wrestling real well lately," Buatte said. "Anybody who steps out on the mat with him, he's going to go out there and battle and give everybody a good match."
Borgmeyer said he was excited about the way all of his wrestlers competed, even the two that lost to Palmyra opponents.
"(Zimmerman) still went ou there and battled through a little nagging injury," Borgmeyer said. "I was proud of them for that. Triplett is very tough. Then our other loss was against Collin Arch. That's all I have to say."
The Pirates were aided by winning four matches by forfeit. Among the Hannibal open wins included freshman David Munger (113), senior Nathan Messina (152), freshman Austin Closser (160) and sophomore Ryan Ross (285).
The 132 and 182 matches were open spots by both teams.
Up next for Palmyra is road triangular at Moberly with Boonville on Tuesday at 6 p.m. The Panthers will wrestle in the Quincy tournament to close out the week on Friday and Saturday.
"We will be back in the (wrestling) room on we'll just figure out what's been going on these past two days (at Hannibal and Moberly)," Buatte said. "Take what we are seeing on things we need to work on from the past two days and work on that for Quincy."
Up next for Hannibal will be a home dual against Mexico on Wednesday at 6 p.m., with the Pirates hosting girls and boys matches.
The Pirates will close out the week competing in the Rockwood Summit tournament on Friday and Saturday.
"I'm excited to see what they can bring (on Wednesday)," Borgmeyer said. "Hopefully we can come out win another dual win for girls and boys that night."
