WARRENTON, Mo. — Hannibal nearly squandered a big lead, but rallied back to defeat Warrenton 65-54 in the Class 5 District 4 boys basketball quarterfinal on Monday.
Pirates senior guard Aaris Stolte had a big game, scoring 34 points, pulling down five rebounds and hitting key free throws in the fourth quarter.
“Aaris made 12 free throws in that fourth quarter ... and that kind of sealed the deal for us there,” said Hannibal head coach Marty Hull. “He shot the ball pretty well tonight.”
The game stayed close throughout the first quarter with Stolte scoring seven points and Warriors sophomore guard Troy Anderson putting up five points.
Hannibal would take a slim 16-11 lead after a quarter of play.
Stolte would continue to drain shots in the second quarter, connecting with three 3-pointers.
Hannibal senior forward Brendan Hess would add five points and a rebound in the second quarter as the Pirates secondary option.
Hess would finish the game with 15 points and two rebounds, draining three 3-pointers.
“Brendan stepped up and scored 15 points,” Hull said. “He played really well offensively. He missed some layups too, and he could of had 20 points.”
Warrenton sophomore guard Joseph Goldsmith caught fire as the game went on, scoring a total of 12 points in the second quarter.
“(Goldsmith) was completely dominating us,” Hull said. “We saw something that we made a little adjustment on him and he didn’t hit as many in the second half.”
By halftime, Hannibal extended its lead to 35-25 over Warrenton.
The tide would turn in the third quarter with the Warriors gaining momentum, Warrenton senior guard Issiah Jones hit a 3-pointer to kick off the second half.
By the midway point of the third quarter, Warriors sophomore center Tyler Oliver hit a bucket to tie the game at 41-41 and then drained a 3-pointer to give Warrenton the lead.
Warrenton entered the fourth quarter holding a 46-44 lead after being down 10 points at halftime.
“We got too comfortable when we got up by (10) and we kind of relaxed defensively thinking we were winning and we were going to win,” Hull said. “That’s what happens when you play a good team. Doesn’t matter if it’s a seven seed. Everybody is pretty good this time of year.”
Going into the fourth quarter, Hull knew Hannibal needed to make some changes after being outscored 21-9 in the third quarter.
“We tell them when does our defense improve and they almost always know the answer,” Hull said. “When you have good offense, the better off you are. The more passes you make and the less time you spend on defense. I thought in the third quarter, we really got away from making four or five passes.”
Stolte hit two free throws at the start of the fourth quarter to tie the game up. It would be the first of many, with the Pirates senior guard going 12-for-14 from the line in the fourth quarter to regain the lead for Hannibal.
Hannibal (10-15) will play in the Class 5 District 4 semifinals on Wednesday at 7 p.m. at Warrenton High School.
“We will get a lot of rest tomorrow,” Hull said. “Just get up a bunch of shots, go over our a little bit of our offense and make some new changes. Talk about defense a little bit and changes we need to make. These boys have a good, high IQ, so we can make changes like that.”
