HANNIBAL, Mo. — It was neck-and-neck almost all game long until Hannibal pulled away from Moberly in the fourth quarter on the way to a 64-50 win.
Hannibal head coach Marty Hull said the Pirates had not practiced much in the past three days leading up to Monday’s win.
“I think some of it was the boys just getting back into a rhythm and just playing the way we should,” Hull said.
Moberly struck first with junior guard Derieus Wallace hitting a free throw and then a 3-pointer.
Hannibal soon struck back with the aid of two 3-pointers from senior guard Aaris Stolte.
The two teams stayed close throughout the first quarter with the Pirates holding a 17-14 lead going into the second quarter.
Spartans senior guard Jaisten Payne hit two 3-pointers that gave Moberly a slim 24-23 lead toward the end of the second quarters. Senior forward Cael Head then hit a bucket to give the Spartans a 26-23 lead.
However, Stolte then hit a 3-pointer to tie the game at 26-26 on his way to 18 first half points. Stolte led Hannibal with 26 points and had four rebounds.
“That’s just a typical game for Aaris and we expect him to get 20 (points) and three or four 3’s,” Hull said. “He’s going to knock down 85% of his free throws. He just played a solid game and let the game come to him. I thought he was pressing against Kirksville in the last game.”
Both teams would hit a late free throw to enter halftime tied at 27-27.
Senior forward Brendan Hess started off the third quarter connecting with two 3-pointers.
Moberly kept it close, but Hannibal would enter the fourth quarter holding a 45-41 lead.
The Pirates shut the door in the fourth quarter, outscoring the Spartans by a 19-9 margin with six points from junior Parker Terrill and seven points from Hess.
Hess would finish second on the team in scoring with 19 points, while pulling down four rebounds.
“I didn’t even know what Brendan would be able to give us because he hurt his hamstring against Kirksville. He barely practiced and had a big bandage and was barely able to move. He told me after the game maybe I should get hurt more often if I can play and shoot that good.”
Payne led Moberly in scoring with 16 points and had three rebounds. Wallace scored 10 points and had three rebounds, while Head scored nine points and had six rebounds.
Moberly rebounded well with 27 boards as a team, which was 11 more than Hannibal.
“That’s the one downside of playing a zone,” Hull said. “(Payne) is such a great player. We were tracking him wherever we could. When a shot goes up whenever you are in a zone, you don’t have an assignment to box out. But give Moberly credit because they did crash the boards.”
Hannibal (7-11) will play at Kirksville (15-3) on Friday at 8 p.m. in its next game.
The Pirates fell to Kirksville 50-48 in its previous meeting this season on Jan. 25.
“We will start by watching the film and see what little areas we can improve on,” Hull said. “When you lose by two, you start looking at possessions. We lost five or six possession in the first half. What can we do better so we don’t lose that possession and lose by two?”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.